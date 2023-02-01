Read full article on original website
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
ggwash.org
Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?
Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
LIST: Black History Month events around Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
With February now here, Black History Month is in full effect! Take a look at some local events hosted throughout the Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities area and beyond to celebrate Black history and culture.
Virginia Housing awards $40M grant to Planning District Commissions
According to a press release, The grant program will go towards stimulating regional affordable housing initiatives and to date has brought over 250 apartment and single-family homes to communities across Virginia.
NBC12
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
NBC12
Proposal to close five Richmond schools over budget concerns fails
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A proposed budget amendment that would have consolidated five Richmond schools over budget concerns failed to move forward Wednesday night. The amendment introduced by 4th district school board member Jonathan Young could have closed five schools due to low enrollment and, in turn, would save the division $5 million.
foxrichmond.com
Fmr. Richneck Elementary principal to release statement
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former principal of Richneck Elementary School is expected to make a public statement Thursday in Richmond. WVEC reports Briana Foster-Newton was reassigned from her role as principal weeks after police say 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot inside a classroom by her 6-year-old student.
commonwealthtimes.org
‘A social movement’: Richmond bike group claims the road
“It started as a group of friends just riding bikes during the pandemic just trying to get out of the house, have some fun and not really worry about anything,” said Zach Bazemore, a founder and social media coordinator for Broad Street Bullies. “Now it’s one of the biggest rides.”
Why some Lakeside locals bought this neighborhood restaurant
A Lakeside restaurant has just gone through its third change of ownership in seven years. Bryan Park Bar & Grill sits near Lakeside Avenue’s intersection with Clarke Street.
rvamag.com
An Ode to Oderus Urungus, Our Scum Dog Overlord!
Once upon a time, in Richmond, Virginia, there stood a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue for 133 years. However, in the wake of the summer of 2020 protests and growing social awareness, the State Supreme Court approved the removal of the statue. Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement on the removal saying, “It is time to display history as history, and use public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
NBC12
Grant allows 300 local girls to join Girls on the Run program
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a grant from the Junior League of Richmond, 300 girls now have funding to participate in Girls on the Run. “We are thrilled that the Junior League of Richmond has made such a transformational investment in Girls on the Run, showing young women and girls across our community that they deserve to be healthy, joyful, and confident” said Catherine Estevez, executive director, Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond.
How this woman's company is helping small businesses in Central Virginia
When Richmond's new Diamond District starts to take shape, there is one Central Virginia business owner who's excited to be front and center during the process.
He paints in Petersburg. His art hangs on walls worldwide.
For more than a decade, Ron Walton has been creating world-renowned art from his studio in Peterburg, Virginia. To Walton, Petersburg is a jewel.
NBC12
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house. ‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season. Pamela Branch issues a statement on behalf of the former Richneck Elementary School principal. A fire displaced eight people in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Video via...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood remembered as 'helpful, uplifting'
Police have identified the man killed early Thursday morning in Chesterfield as 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks.
Year-round schedule will stay in place at 2 Chesterfield elementary schools
The decision to delay the vote was made so that more data can be gathered to determine whether year-round school is beneficial to students, according to Smith.
sungazette.news
Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools
A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
peninsulachronicle.com
Market 5 Among Big Projects On Deck For Charles City In 2023
CHARLES CITY-One of the biggest projects for Charles City County coming up in 2023 is the new Market 5 along Route 5 not far from James City County. The project is described as “an eclectic public engagement and flexible retail space off John Tyler Memorial Highway and adjacent to the Capital Trail,” according to Rhonda L. Russell, the county’s assistant county administrator and community development director.
