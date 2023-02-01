Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
1 year later, RPD still searching for missing Rochester man
Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers.
13 WHAM
Minister Franklin Florence, longtime Rochester civil rights leader, dies at age 88
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence, a minister known for his civil rights activism in Rochester, has died at age 88. His legacy of freedom and equality echoed across the community Wednesday, his life covering many chapters of history in Rochester. Clifford Florence held a picture of his father Thursday,...
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
Monroe County to host open interviews for qualified Child Protective Services caseworkers
Starting Friday, Monroe County will be hosting open interviews for those qualified and interested in becoming caseworkers for Child Protective Services.
Rochester man pleads guilty to robbing ESL on Merchants Rd.
Mahoney was taken into custody and is potentially facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
WHEC TV-10
One year later, Rochester Police are still looking for missing Tommy William
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s now been one year since 27-year-old Tommy Williams of Rochester went missing. Rochester police say he was last seen on the city’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat. Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
32-year-old Courtney Barber, who was arrested in September 2021 for an attempted rape of a 17-year-old on University of Rochester campus, was convicted Thursday of attempted rape, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Sunrise Smart Start: Child left outside school, Tyre Nichols vigil
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for February 2, 2023.
WHEC TV-10
On-the-spot open interviews launch for county Child Protective Services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is looking for case workers for Child Protective Services. Starting tomorrow, the county will be hosting open interviews. The goal of the event is to make the onboarding process easier for new caseworkers being hired. “Caseworkers are key to public safety,” says County Executive,...
rochesterfirst.com
New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation
New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation. New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab …. New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation. Family of Daniel Prude joins activists at vigil to …. Members of Daniel Prude’s family and other organizations against police brutality came together in Rochester tonight for a vigil...
iheart.com
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses
Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigation: In body-cam video, manager says Macedon Police chief threatened to shoot him
MACEDON, N.Y. – A restaurant manager said the Macedon police chief threatened to shoot him and was “extremely threatening” the night the chief was accused of being drunk and belligerent. The manager’s comments were captured on body worn cameras of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
WHEC TV-10
‘No one has come to claim her’: Rochester business owner organizing memorial service for woman who died in fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – 78-year-old Christine Cannon died all alone in a house fire last week, but one Rochester business owner will not let her be buried without a proper memorial. Cannon’s body was pulled from the burning home on Hancock Street last Friday. No family members have come forward....
Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
