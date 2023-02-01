ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape

A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

On-the-spot open interviews launch for county Child Protective Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is looking for case workers for Child Protective Services. Starting tomorrow, the county will be hosting open interviews. The goal of the event is to make the onboarding process easier for new caseworkers being hired. “Caseworkers are key to public safety,” says County Executive,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation

New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation. New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab …. New evidence, security footage for smash-and-grab investigation. Family of Daniel Prude joins activists at vigil to …. Members of Daniel Prude’s family and other organizations against police brutality came together in Rochester tonight for a vigil...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The divide at Rochester General

Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
ROCHESTER, NY

