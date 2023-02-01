Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gets Real About LeBron James Surpassing Him In All-Time Scoring

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has finally opened up on how it feels to watch LeBron James come closer to surpassing his all-time scoring record.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is just 89 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most points scored in NBA history. A record that people thought could stand the test of time when it was set in 1984 is about to be broken, as James is on pace to break it within his next 3 games.

Kareem has had to reckon with the fact that his record will be going away, with Magic Johnson saying that Kareem was not happy about it. Even with the strained relationship LeBron and Kareem have , the 6-time MVP shared positive words for LeBron before he breaks the record.

LeBron is on pace to break the record against the Oklahoma City Thunder next Tuesday. If he doesn't score 89 points up until the Thunder game, before whom the Lakers face the Pacers and Pelicans, James can break the record in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

LeBron James Can Make Statement In Milwaukee

LeBron James is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, so he should be able to earn the record against the Thunder on Tuesday, with 2 games preceding that game as well. However, breaking the record in Milwaukee for the Lakers would send an additional message to Kareem, as these are the 2 teams KAJ played for in his career.

If the shot that breaks the record is a skyhook, James will have scripted one of the finest regular season moments in NBA history. The next home game for the Lakers is against the Golden State Warriors, so James will get felicitated in front of his greatest career rivals in his first home game after making the record his own.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.