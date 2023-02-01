ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Payton Sandfort paces Iowa past Northwestern

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3l1d_0kYEwRVS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EC1ue_0kYEwRVS00

Payton Sandfort rode a hot-shooting night to 20 points and Filip Rebraca added a 20-point double-double, powering Iowa past visiting Northwestern 86-70 on Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Kris Murray added 16 points, Tony Perkins scored 12 and Connor McCaffery had 11. Rebraca had 10 rebounds and Sandfort chipped in a game-high five assists.

Boo Buie led Northwestern (15-6, 6-4) with 20 points while Chase Audige had 15.

Sandfort shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range and converted a rare six-point possession late in the game to help the Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) win for the sixth time in eight games.

With Iowa guarding an eight-point lead with 3:36 to play, Sandfort knocked down his fourth 3-pointer on a screen action and fell to the floor. The officials called a foul on Northwestern, and Wildcats coach Chris Collins received a technical for arguing the decision.

Sandfort made the two technical free throws and added the other foul shot, opening up an insurmountable 79-65 Iowa advantage.

The Wildcats lost for the first time since Jan. 15. This was one of two games the program had to reschedule due to a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month.

Iowa used a 7-0 spurt, capped by a 3-pointer from Sandfort, to take a 25-22 lead with 8:05 left in the first half.

The Wildcats responded with eight straight points amid a 13-1 run overall. Buie set up Audige for a one-handed alley-oop dunk in that span, and Audige’s triple later gave Northwestern its largest lead of the game, 35-26.

Murray scored the Hawkeyes’ next eight points thanks to two 3-pointers. Iowa salvaged a 39-39 halftime tie when Sandfort nailed a long trey with three seconds left.

Northwestern led for the first few minutes of the second half before a 7-0 run swung it back the Hawkeyes’ way. Brooks Barnhizer converted a nice reverse layup to put Northwestern back in front 56-55, but Iowa answered with a 7-0 run that put it in control the rest of the way.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westerniowatoday.com

Patrick McCaffery returns and Iowa beats Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Iowa football assistants that stood out during the 2023 recruiting cycle

It's the late signing period on this Wednesday and the Hawkeyes are expecting to sign one lone scholarship prospect in three-star tight end Grant Leeper, who is a grayshirt. With the conclusion of the 2023 recruiting cycle, here is a look at three Iowa assistants, plus an honorable mention, that stood out from the Hawkeyes' recruiting efforts.
IOWA CITY, IA
WANE 15

Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy. Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.... The post Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: College Football World Is Shocked By Iowa's Decision

The Iowa football program is retaining offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after a sub-par offensive season in 2022.  Head coach Kirk Ferentz, Brian's father, announced that the program will have no coaching staff changes heading into the 2023 season. "I think we do have a terrific staff. I ...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy