HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005741/en/ View of the site that will be reconstructed. (Photo: Business Wire)

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO