Greenville, NC

WNCT

Housing developments coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

City Officials Vote to Sell Property Leaving Citizens Asking Questions About Process, Lack of Transparency

The New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 6 – 1 to sell the 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots” in downtown New Bern, NC for $825,000 to Betty Wilson of Trent Woods during a special meeting held on Feb. 1, 2023, at the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. Alderman Rick Prill voted against it. Alderman Hazel Royal briefly connected via phone; therefore, her vote was recorded as an affirmative vote.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

More highway upgrades coming to Craven County

More upgrades are coming to U.S. 70 in Craven County. Per the NC Department of Transportation, another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Balfour Beatty Awarded $242.35 Million Design-Build Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation

HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005741/en/ View of the site that will be reconstructed. (Photo: Business Wire)
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County doing Kinston building inspections after agreement

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People needing inspections in Kinston will now be headed to county offices. The Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all residents of Lenoir County. The county said the goal is to make...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

All-way stop coming to La Grange

LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — An intersection in La Grange will soon be the area's newest all-way stop on Feb. 7. According to a release from the NC Department of Transportation, the all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are...
LA GRANGE, NC
neusenews.com

Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction

On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Recycling temporarily suspended in the City of Greenville

Recycling has been suspended in Greenville. Because of unscheduled equipment maintenance, ECVC is temporarily unable to process recycled material collected by the city, so the collection of recycling is suspended until further notice. Officials say blue carts that are placed at the curb will not be picked up while this...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt Co. seeks community’s advice on new Rec. Centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is building two new Recreation Centers, and they want your input. Tonight, they’re getting the community’s help on what they want to see in the centers. They will be focusing on the new Rec. Center North of the Tar River. James...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County getting body armor for K9 Ziva

KINSTON, Lenoir County — K9 Ziva with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will be getting a bullet and stab proof protective vest after a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest for Ziva is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I. It will have a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...

