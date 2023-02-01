Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Housing developments coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
newbernnow.com
City Officials Vote to Sell Property Leaving Citizens Asking Questions About Process, Lack of Transparency
The New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 6 – 1 to sell the 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots” in downtown New Bern, NC for $825,000 to Betty Wilson of Trent Woods during a special meeting held on Feb. 1, 2023, at the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. Alderman Rick Prill voted against it. Alderman Hazel Royal briefly connected via phone; therefore, her vote was recorded as an affirmative vote.
wcti12.com
More highway upgrades coming to Craven County
More upgrades are coming to U.S. 70 in Craven County. Per the NC Department of Transportation, another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4...
Balfour Beatty Awarded $242.35 Million Design-Build Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation
HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005741/en/ View of the site that will be reconstructed. (Photo: Business Wire)
wcti12.com
New Bern aldermen have specially-called meeting about sale of downtown land
NEW BERN, Craven County — A special board of aldermen meeting was called Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and it has people talking. The Talbot lot in downtown New Bern has been used just during MumFest for the past 22 years, but with the sale of the plot, things are getting ready to change.
WITN
Lenoir County doing Kinston building inspections after agreement
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People needing inspections in Kinston will now be headed to county offices. The Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all residents of Lenoir County. The county said the goal is to make...
Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
wcti12.com
All-way stop coming to La Grange
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — An intersection in La Grange will soon be the area's newest all-way stop on Feb. 7. According to a release from the NC Department of Transportation, the all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are...
neusenews.com
Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction
On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
publicradioeast.org
Recycling temporarily suspended in the City of Greenville
Recycling has been suspended in Greenville. Because of unscheduled equipment maintenance, ECVC is temporarily unable to process recycled material collected by the city, so the collection of recycling is suspended until further notice. Officials say blue carts that are placed at the curb will not be picked up while this...
WITN
Washington firefighter facing colon cancer responds to new resources for firefighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters can face many dangers on the job, including exposure to what’s known as PFAS, referred to as forever chemicals. Thursday morning, the North Carolina Firefighters’ Alliance announced new resources at the NC Mid-Winter Chiefs’ Conference at the Concord Convention to bring awareness and prevention for firefighters.
WITN
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in May, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East. “I think it should continue for the people...
Pitt Co. seeks community’s advice on new Rec. Centers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is building two new Recreation Centers, and they want your input. Tonight, they’re getting the community’s help on what they want to see in the centers. They will be focusing on the new Rec. Center North of the Tar River. James...
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
WNCT
People and places: If you're looking for cheese biscuits, look no further than C.D.'s Grill
On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch, and much more. People and places: If you’re looking for cheese biscuits, …. On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch, and much more. Jury duty scams...
Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
wcti12.com
Lenoir County getting body armor for K9 Ziva
KINSTON, Lenoir County — K9 Ziva with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will be getting a bullet and stab proof protective vest after a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest for Ziva is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I. It will have a...
WITN
Crews demolish Pines Elementary School in Plymouth due to high levels of mold
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school in the east is being demolished after mold was detected in the building a few years ago. Crews in Plymouth spent a dreary Wednesday demolishing what used to be Pines Elementary School. Back in 2021, an air quality report from Piedmont Service...
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
cbs17
Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...
Comments / 1