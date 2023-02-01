Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Jaafar Jackson Will Portray Uncle Michael Jackson in New Biopic
Watch: Would Prince Jackson Dress Up as Michael Jackson for Halloween?. Jaafar Jackson is officially stepping into the famous moonwalking shoes of his uncle, Michael Jackson. The 26-year-old—who is the second youngest child of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson and his ex Alejandra Oaziaza—will portray the King of Pop in the upcoming biopic, Michael. The film's director, Antoine Fuqua, announced the news with an Instagram post showcasing Jaafar's transformation.
talentrecap.com
Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Grace Franklin is Apart of ‘AGT All-Stars’ Group Detroit Youth Choir
While watching the second episode of America’s Got Talent All-Stars, talent show fans were quick to notice a familiar face, Grace Franklin. Franklin was originally seen on American Idol‘s season 20 premiere episode in March 2022. Grace Franklin Made Her TV Debut on American Idol Season 20. On...
Harper's Bazaar
Martha Stewart Goes Viral with Youthful No-Filter Selfie
Martha Stewart, the queen of the thirst trap and the original influencer, is back again with an Internet-breaking selfie. Over the weekend, the lifestyle icon documented her trip to the hair salon by sharing a photo of herself looking fresh and youthful. "Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the...
Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash
Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
Barrett Strong, Motown trailblazer with the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, dies at 81
Singer Barrett Strong, who cut Motown's first million-selling song and helped create hits for artists like the Temptations and Marvin Gaye, has died.
Sunny Hostin Responds to Accusations That her Son Got Into Harvard Because She Bought a Building
The topic of nepotism and celebrity in New York Magazine sparked a lot of conversation and controversy. On an episode of The View several weeks ago, the subject came about, and a conversation evolved around Sunny Hostin’s son, Gabriel, being admitted to Ivy League school, Harvard University. According to...
The Shumpert Clan Fashionably Support Teyana Taylor For The Premiere Of ‘A Thousand And One’ At The Sundance Film Festival
A family that slays together, stays together, just ask Teyana Taylor and the Shumpert clan.
Woman's "Nice Guy" Date on TikTok Actually Had Commenters Fearing for Her Safety
A woman’s date with a so-called “nice guy” on TikTok has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with commenters urging the single to make a run for it in the end and comparing the guy to at least one famous serial killer. Article continues below advertisement.
thesource.com
Kanye West Introduces His Daughter North West to New Wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West is heading to Australia to meet his new wife’s family. Before he leaves the country, Ye introduced a member of his family, his daughter North West. According to Hollywood Life, Ye and his new wife Bianca Censori were at Nobu Malibu when North and a friend were dropped off for dinner.
Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor
Amateur historian Adam Simpson-York tells PEOPLE he was thrilled to receive a personal letter from Queen Camilla Queen Camilla traveled back into the past with a little help from a historian — and had something funny to say about it! The Queen Consort, 75, surprised Adam Simpson-York, who runs the Facebook page Medals Going Home, with a personal thank-you note. Simpson-York had recently mailed Buckingham Palace a photo he found on eBay of Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother Edrica Faulkner, and he was delighted to receive a reply from the...
HipHopDX.com
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Serenade Their Baby With 'I Know' Duet
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have given fans another glimpse inside their life as a family of three, with a new social media post featuring their infant son, Noah. The post, which was shared via Big Sean’s TikTok feed, finds the couple sitting in Noah’s nursery facing each other as Aiko bounces the almost 3-month-old on her shoulder while solemnly looking her partner in the eyes.
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," said Kutcher. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
Looks Like Kanye West’s Kids Are Starting To Meet His New Wife Bianca Censori
Following his marriage to Bianca Censori, it looks like Ye is aiming for his kids to get familiar with her.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Comments / 0