FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2023: Kaley Rohanna hits 1,000 points in key Waynesburg win
Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career on a free throw with 1.3 seconds left, to lead Waynesburg to a 48-40 victory over Yough in a key Section 4-3A matchup Thursday night. Peyton Cowell had 11 and Josie Horne added 10 for the Raiders (17-2, 7-1),...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 3, 2023: Class 6A heavyweights to collide
The first Fray-day in February is littered with plenty of key WPIAL boys basketball games. One of them is a battle between the two top-ranked teams in Class 6A with first place in Section 1 at stake as New Castle (16-2) visits Central Catholic (11-7) on Chuck Crummie Court. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys still looking to find groove in season of constant change
A search for continuity is a seemingly ongoing adventure at Belle Vernon this season as the boys basketball team tries to grow into its expectations. The journey has been met with flared locker room discussions, a maddening sense that the Leopards (9-9) should be better and the coach trying to throw a lasso of accountability around an athletically gifted group.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets
Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield
Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
Baldwin hires McKeesport assistant Dana Brown Jr. as football coach
Dana Brown Jr. turns 32 on Sunday, but he got an early birthday present Wednesday night. Brown, a McKeesport assistant coach and former standout player for the Tigers, was hired as Baldwin’s football coach, making him one of the younger big-school coaches in the WPIAL. The first-time head coach...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough girls charging toward playoffs during breakthrough season
Mike Gerdich, walking gingerly in front of his team’s bench, watches a loose basketball roll out of bounds and into the near corner during a home game against Charleroi. He makes his way to the ball, bends down with a cringe and grunts under his breath, “Oh, that hurt,” as he bounces the ball to an official.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman sparks Greensburg Central Catholic to season sweep of rival Jeannette
Samir Crosby is from Jeannette. He lives there. He has family and friends there. But on Tuesday night, the freshman guard from Greensburg Central Catholic was out to beat the Jayhawks. And that’s what he and his teammates did, earning a season sweep over their rivals. Crosby scored nine...
Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball all-time scoring record
There’s a new all-time leading scorer in WPIAL basketball history, but the newly crowned record holder had a somewhat subdued celebration. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini broke the WPIAL record with a 33-point effort Tuesday night, bettering a mark that had stood for 30 years, but was slightly disappointed the achievement came in a 68-62 section loss at Neighborhood Academy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes boys avenge earlier loss to Burrell
When the Burrell and Deer Lakes boys basketball teams met Jan. 6, neither escaped the 40s as the Bucs held on for a one-point victory in overtime. In Tuesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes, the Lancers were able to exact a measure of revenge and stay on course for at least a share of the Section 3-3A title.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
Pitt coach Jeff Capel focused on now, not the future
The first words that came from Jeff Capel’s mouth were about the game, not the victory. “What a great, hard-fought college basketball game,” he said after Pitt’s impressive 65-64 victory Wednesday night at North Carolina’s Dean Dome. “Guys stepped up and made some big-time plays on both sides.”
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh prediction: Ride the favorite Wednesday, Feb. 1
After a slow start to the college basketball season, it looked as if North Carolina might be due for a rebuilding year just months after its surprising run to the national championship game. Instead, UNC has rebounded over the last two months and seems to be hitting its stride ahead of a revenge spot against ACC rival Pittsburgh. It wasn’t long ago that the Tar Heels were mired in a four-game losing streak that sent them spiraling from No. 1 in the polls to unranked within a couple of weeks. That must have lit a fire under Hubert Davis’s crew, as...
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out NCAA's Recruiting Rules
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is no fan of the different Signing Days for recruits.
No injuries in Penn Hills fire at former Rosedale Lanes building
A portion of the roof of a Penn Hills building that formerly housed the old Rosedale Lanes bowling alley caught fire around midday Jan. 31. Firefighters from three Penn Hills fire departments, including the nearby Rosedale fire station, responded to the one alarm fire at what is now Topline Converter Inc., a custom remanufacturing shop.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
wtae.com
East End Brewing is coming to the South Hills
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — East End Brewing Company says it's getting ready to open a taproom in Mt. Lebanon in March. Video above: "Chronicle: Brews of the 'Burgh" (December 2019) The new location at 651 Washington Rd., next to the Mt. Lebanon light rail station, will sell beers and ciders on tap and in cans to go.
