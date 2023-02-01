ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munhall, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys still looking to find groove in season of constant change

A search for continuity is a seemingly ongoing adventure at Belle Vernon this season as the boys basketball team tries to grow into its expectations. The journey has been met with flared locker room discussions, a maddening sense that the Leopards (9-9) should be better and the coach trying to throw a lasso of accountability around an athletically gifted group.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield

Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough girls charging toward playoffs during breakthrough season

Mike Gerdich, walking gingerly in front of his team’s bench, watches a loose basketball roll out of bounds and into the near corner during a home game against Charleroi. He makes his way to the ball, bends down with a cringe and grunts under his breath, “Oh, that hurt,” as he bounces the ball to an official.
HERMINIE, PA
Tribune-Review

Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball all-time scoring record

There’s a new all-time leading scorer in WPIAL basketball history, but the newly crowned record holder had a somewhat subdued celebration. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini broke the WPIAL record with a 33-point effort Tuesday night, bettering a mark that had stood for 30 years, but was slightly disappointed the achievement came in a 68-62 section loss at Neighborhood Academy.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes boys avenge earlier loss to Burrell

When the Burrell and Deer Lakes boys basketball teams met Jan. 6, neither escaped the 40s as the Bucs held on for a one-point victory in overtime. In Tuesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes, the Lancers were able to exact a measure of revenge and stay on course for at least a share of the Section 3-3A title.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt coach Jeff Capel focused on now, not the future

The first words that came from Jeff Capel’s mouth were about the game, not the victory. “What a great, hard-fought college basketball game,” he said after Pitt’s impressive 65-64 victory Wednesday night at North Carolina’s Dean Dome. “Guys stepped up and made some big-time plays on both sides.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
New York Post

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh prediction: Ride the favorite Wednesday, Feb. 1

After a slow start to the college basketball season, it looked as if North Carolina might be due for a rebuilding year just months after its surprising run to the national championship game. Instead, UNC has rebounded over the last two months and seems to be hitting its stride ahead of a revenge spot against ACC rival Pittsburgh.  It wasn’t long ago that the Tar Heels were mired in a four-game losing streak that sent them spiraling from No. 1 in the polls to unranked within a couple of weeks. That must have lit a fire under Hubert Davis’s crew, as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

East End Brewing is coming to the South Hills

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — East End Brewing Company says it's getting ready to open a taproom in Mt. Lebanon in March. Video above: "Chronicle: Brews of the 'Burgh" (December 2019) The new location at 651 Washington Rd., next to the Mt. Lebanon light rail station, will sell beers and ciders on tap and in cans to go.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

