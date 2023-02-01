Read full article on original website
WNDU
United Way gives $26K grant to ‘Project Lead the Way’ at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a great big check from the United Way of St. Joseph County!. United Way gave a $26,000 grant to the “Project Lead the Way” program at Riley High School. The program helps science and engineering programs across the country. “Project” grads have gone on to work in fields like biology, medicine, and even biomedical engineering.
WNDU
Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
WNDU
Notre Dame and Habitat for Humanity work to increase affordable housing near campus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On the east side of Turnock St., lots of land that the University of Notre Dame has acquired over time have been donated to facilitate new-single family home construction in the Northeast Neighborhood. “We’ve been building houses with Notre Dame students for 25 years,” said...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
WNDU
IDOE: Vast majority of Hoosier parents satisfied with quality of state’s education system
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education published results from a statewide survey that shows a vast majority of Hoosier parents are happy with the quality of their child’s school. The survey was conducted by mail using randomly selected addresses to survey 3,042 Indiana parents of...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Chris Pappas
While people grow throughout their lives, discovering their own passions and interests as they go, It’s even more special when a parent’s passions become their child’s passions as well. The restaurant business has always been a big part of Chris Pappas’ life. His family has been in the restaurant business for nearly 55 years, and he was surrounded by a love of cooking his entire childhood. So, when it came to choosing his career, the choice was simple.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from 'regulatory handcuffs.' Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers' collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it's a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted to advance...
WNDU
Upgrades planned for Court Place Plaza, facades in downtown St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of St. Joseph and partners are launching two programs to help upgrade Court Place Plaza and local businesses in the area. The initial concepts discussed for Court Place Plaza’s upgrades call for public seating, overhead lighting, bike racks, and public art, with the goal of an active, programmed space. The upgrades are now included in the Public Spaces Community Places crowdfunding program. They are part of the original 2020 Downtown Vision Master Plan, which you can find by clicking here.
WISH-TV
Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
WNDU
Indiana State Police assigning three new K-9 teams to northwest Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three new K-9 teams are coming to northwest Indiana after graduating from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. In December of last year, Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the academy training. Trooper Hensley is a previous K-9 handler to Zeus, who passed away in 2022.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
WNDU
Indiana hospitals lost $72 million in income in 2022
(WNDU) - New information was released on Wednesday on the health of Indiana hospitals. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The income loss came at a time when costs have increased dramatically. “For 2022, we will finish up our...
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
WNDU
St. Joseph County commissioners to discuss abolishing Board of Voter Registration at Tuesday meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners are debating a resolution that would abolish the Board of Voter Registration. The proposed legislation says the work would be divided 50-50 across party lines. But if there is an odd number of employees, the clerk could choose any person to fill the spot, regardless of political affiliation.
WNDU
Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home. During a search of the home, officials found 46 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, along with other narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’. Updated: 5 minutes ago.
WIBC.com
Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely
INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
The Perfect Small Town for a Weekend Getaway in Michigan
What is that you look for when it comes to romance? Does being romantic include road trips? Does a nice dinner sound romantic? How about walks on the beach during sunset? These all sound like fun ideas and if you need a jump start to your romance, consider visiting St. Joseph, Michigan.
