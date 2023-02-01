PADUCAH — Friday night, the Paducah Police Department held its 13th annual awards ceremony. The ceremony recognizes the work that police and citizens accomplished in 2022. "Policing at times is a thankless job," Police Chief Brian Laird said during the awards ceremony. "We see people on their worst days most of the time. And so this is an opportunity for us to reflect back on the year, see how we did. And based on the amount of awards that were handed out tonight, you can see that the police department is working very hard. They're doing great work."

PADUCAH, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO