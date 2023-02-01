Read full article on original website
2,500 babies at local NICU since 2011
2,500 babies admitted to Baptist Health Paducah NICU since 2011; hospital serves families affected by maternity deserts. Since 2011, 2,500 babies have been admitted to Baptist Health Paducah's neonatal intensive care unit. This, amid a scarcity of maternity resources in areas surrounding McCracken County.
Paducah Police Department recognizes officers, civilians during awards ceremony
PADUCAH — Friday night, the Paducah Police Department held its 13th annual awards ceremony. The ceremony recognizes the work that police and citizens accomplished in 2022. "Policing at times is a thankless job," Police Chief Brian Laird said during the awards ceremony. "We see people on their worst days most of the time. And so this is an opportunity for us to reflect back on the year, see how we did. And based on the amount of awards that were handed out tonight, you can see that the police department is working very hard. They're doing great work."
Obituaries Feb. 2, 2023
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she...
Celebrations kick off as local organizations host Black History Month events
PADUCAH — February is Black History Month. It's a time to honor the important impact of people like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass and more. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month. "Gospel of Freedom" is the latest book...
'We acted in the best interest of the community' — Paducah mayor responds to Guess' reinstatement
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission. Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess appealed his removal,...
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
'A bond that can't be described': Formal gala to benefit accessible baseball league
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — "Baseball diamonds weren't exactly designed with wheelchairs and crutches in mind." That's according to the Miracle League, a non-profit that aims to make sure all children and adults — regardless of their disabilities — can "enjoy America's favorite pastime." According to their website,...
14 Kentucky counties getting grants to cleanup illegal dumps
Kentucky will use $534,000 in grants to help clean up 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced Thursday. That includes illegal dumps in a few counties in and around the Local 6 area: Calloway, Carlisle, Christian and Hopkins. Other counties that will receive...
West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show In Murray This Weekend
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be at the CFSB Center February 3-5 in Murray, Kentucky. Did we mention its FREE ADMISSION?. Friday, February 3, 2023 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023...
Kentucky Utility Uses Past Lessons to Prepare for Devastating Tornado
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- A split second: that’s all it takes for calm to turn into calamity. On December 10, 2021, residents of Mayfield, Kentucky settled into their homes, unaware of the destruction headed their way. In just three minutes, a devastating tornado touched down, claiming 22 lives and leveling nearly 500 homes and businesses. Weather emergencies are uncontrollable and, often, unpredictable. That’s why preparation is key. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005096/en/ A tornado destroyed Mayfield Electric & Water Systems’ main office along with hundreds of other businesses and homes, but the utility credits its emergency plan, advanced metering infrastructure and volunteers for a resilient recovery. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ice concerns prompt Paducah chamber to postpone Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards. According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7. Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak...
KYTC releases special statement on condition of roads, closures
PADUCAH, KY — Vehicles are sliding down hills and off roadways, leading to numerous calls for assistance from stranded and injured drivers — and first responders themselves. In a special statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several of its own trucks slid off roadways while...
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
Shy, cuddly rescue looking for Forever Home
PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Humane Society says when Rico first arrived at their facility, he was skin and bones. Now, he's everybody's favorite chunky boy!. He was rescued from what the humane society calls "horrible living conditions" in January of 2022. Now, he's gained 25 pounds, and...
Search for one fugitive nets another in Graves County
A search for a fugitive in Graves County netted another fugitive instead. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were searching for an individual at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning. They did not find the person they were looking for, but did find 41-year-old James M. Majors.
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
Church donates 45,000 pounds of food to five local nonprofits.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints delivered 45,000 pounds of food donations to help out five local nonprofits. The food was delivered during the winter weather on Tuesday to a warehouse on Husband Road in McCracken County. The food will be distributed Saturday morning.
