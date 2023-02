COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A team of Texas A&M University researchers has received a $2.3 millon grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will be used to further explore a unique immunotherapy which could be the first of its kind to treat colon cancer – and could hold the key to treating other forms of cancer, as well.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO