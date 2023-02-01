Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Ongoing Investigation in search of Cochran man who shot 68-year-old multiple times
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cochran fugitive is wanted by Pulaski Police and GBI for aggravated assault. On February 1st the Pulaski County 9-1-1 dispatch center received a call about a man shot. Pulaski County deputies said they reached out to GBI to assist with the investigation of this incident.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested for deadly Baldwin home invasion
UPDATE: The GBI says a juvenile is in custody in Baldwin County for the shooting incident that left an 18-year-old dead. They have also identified the victim as Syee Devon Havior. The GBI describes the incident in further detail, saying the call came into the 911 center about a man...
Neighbors shocked after 68-year-old Hawkinsville man shot
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville man is in critical condition after being shot four times inside his home. That's according to Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Investigator Fred Yates. Yates said that 68-year-old James Cheek was shot four times inside of his home by James Ian Spires. He’s still on...
Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
WALB 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
wgxa.tv
Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
wgxa.tv
Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinalkumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at the...
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
Man arrested after Georgia family of 3 found shot in their driveway, killing father
Deputies said that additional arrests are possible in this case.
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
15-year-old in custody after fatal stabbing at Griffin home
A 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed by a minor during a domestic incident at a Griffin home, authorities said.
