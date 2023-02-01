ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Webster, OH

richlandsource.com

Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort

Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens

Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Local HS players moving on to college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
HUNTINGTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
ONA, WV
richlandsource.com

Canal Winchester busts Chillicothe

Canal Winchester stomped on Chillicothe 66-33 on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Canal Winchester drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Statues stolen from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine

HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Lady of Fatima Shrine is a place of peace and serenity for all who choose to visit. It has been located along old Route 52 since the early 1950s and cared for by Catholics in southern Ohio for decades. “It’s a place of prayer. It’s...
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell to a storied career in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony Tuesday. Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career....
IRONTON, OH
thelevisalazer.com

Addiction Recovery Care Closes on Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Purchase

Addiction Recovery Care Closes on Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Purchase, Moves Forward with Plans to Bring Comprehensive Treatment Center to Eastern Kentucky. Treatment with an end goal is coming to Greenup County. Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a national leader in treatment and recovery, has closed on its purchase agreement...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent

WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
WAVERLY, OH
WSAZ

Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover. Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints. “A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH

