richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Burton Berkshire weathers scare to dispatch Orwell Grand Valley
Burton Berkshire surfed the tension to ride to a 38-34 win over Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with February 9, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jackson works extra shift to take care of Pomeroy Meigs in OT classic
Jackson topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 39-37 overtime thriller at Pomeroy Meigs High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Jackson and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 60-42 game on February 3, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: Painesville Harvey breezes past Ashtabula Lakeside
Painesville Harvey earned its community's accolades after a 54-18 win over Ashtabula Lakeside on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on February 11, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Chillicothe Huntington topples Chillicothe Southeastern
Chillicothe Huntington walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Southeastern 39-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
voiceofmotown.com
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
richlandsource.com
Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort
Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens
Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney explodes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Chaney turned out the lights on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Chaney squared off with February 2, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School...
Snow drought continues in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio during January
(WOWK) — It’s the first day of February, and it’s cold, but one thing has been missing so far: snow. To clarify, we have seen snow, we just haven’t seen a lot of it. You can definitely still call this a snow drought. During the month of January, Huntington only saw half an inch of […]
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North nips Mayfield in taut scare
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Mayfield 81-73 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North faced off on February 1, 2022 at Eastlake North High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jefferson dispatches Girard
Playing with a winning hand, Jefferson trumped Girard 51-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Jefferson and Girard faced off on January 28, 2022 at Girard High School. For a full recap, click here.
