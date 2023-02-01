ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
SUGARCREEK, OH
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
Never a doubt: Painesville Harvey breezes past Ashtabula Lakeside

Painesville Harvey earned its community's accolades after a 54-18 win over Ashtabula Lakeside on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on February 11, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School. For more, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
ONA, WV
Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort

Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
CARROLLTON, OH
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens

Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Youngstown Chaney explodes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Chaney turned out the lights on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Chaney squared off with February 2, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Eastlake North nips Mayfield in taut scare

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Mayfield 81-73 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North faced off on February 1, 2022 at Eastlake North High School. For a full recap, click here.
MAYFIELD, OH
Jefferson dispatches Girard

Playing with a winning hand, Jefferson trumped Girard 51-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Jefferson and Girard faced off on January 28, 2022 at Girard High School. For a full recap, click here.
GIRARD, OH

