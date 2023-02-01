Read full article on original website
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that addresses teacher shortage
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is one of ten states considering a federal bill aimed at addressing the state's teaching shortage. It's called the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. It was created in part by the Department of Defense, which was looking to help military families. "We've been very fortunate...
Caught in the Cross Hairs: Mayor Miller's vision for the Macon Violence Prevention program
We are launching a new series “Caught in the Cross Hairs: The Risks and Remedies of Teen Violence,” to shine a spotlight on the problem and find solutions. 'We have to attack it early on, and that's what we're trying to do'. The families of 15 teens in...
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
People that you should know for Black History Month 2023
Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
Visit Macon's creates self-guided tour app for Macon's Black History
MACON, Ga. — Cultural history runs deep in Macon from Native American history to African American History. Visit Macon wants you to know the history of African Americans who have significant ties to Macon. In the Tour Macon app, you will see a section labeled 'Black Heritage Trail' and...
wgxa.tv
"More Than Scrubs": sophomores explore one of Houston Counties largest career fields
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Educators are shining light on healthcare. Educators hosted their fourth annual Houston Health Science Summit, "More Than Scrubs". The event took place Thursday at Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) in Warner Robins. High School sophomores throughout the county were invited to explore all...
wrganews.com
Bartow, Paulding to benefit from $313 million investment to expand rural electric infrastructure
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023–10:27 a.m. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced electric infrastructure investments in Georgia totaling $313 million to help four Georgia electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the rural electric grid and increase grid security. The announcement was made by GreyStone Power Corporation in Hiram, Georgia where USDA is investing $141,938,000.
41nbc.com
Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
wgxa.tv
Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
Mental Health Monday: Surviving Tax Season
MACON, Ga. — On this Mental Health Monday we're breaking down the "t word"...taxes. Complicated forms, math, and understanding your finances can all make for a stressful time of year. "I remember a time 3 years ago I was not getting my tax return and my tax preparer was...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: India agrees to a 70% reduction on pecan tariffs levied against farmers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff made a huge announcement on Wednesday, impacting Georgia pecan farmers. Ossoff announced India's government has agreed to reduce tariffs on America's pecan farmers by 70%. Although the new tariff agreement is a done deal, Ossoff said a date for commencement has not yet...
wgxa.tv
'There's a two-year waitlist': Demand soars for more government housing in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Case manager and housing navigator for Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council, James Baker knows affordable housing in Macon is a luxury. "Four years ago we could house 40 people in a month, [now] maybe eight or nine," Baker explained. Three weeks ago, WGXA's Ereina Plunkett sat down...
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
wgxa.tv
Peach County Fire Department posts touching tribute to their colleague
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach County Fire Department mourns the loss of a beloved colleague and friend. The Department took to social to announce the passing of retired Firefighter, Tony Norell. According to the Facebook post, Norell dedicated 20 years of service to citizens in Peach County before...
#Scene13: 2nd annual Macon Art Explosion bursts into the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. — This is the 2nd year of the Macon Art Explosion. The event hopes to highlights the talent across Central Georgia. "I want to make an impact on the world through photos. Photos tell a story and last forever," photographer Dsto Moore said. Moore knows a picture...
wgxa.tv
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
WMAZ
'It's rewarding': Warner Robins Fire Department looking to hire firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In 2022, the Warner Robins Police Department responded to nearly 8,000 calls. With the population growing, Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says they expect to answer 1,000 more this year. They're looking for more firefighters to help answer the calls. The nationwide shortage is...
13WMAZ
