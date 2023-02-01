ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

People that you should know for Black History Month 2023

Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
MACON, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow, Paulding to benefit from $313 million investment to expand rural electric infrastructure

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023–10:27 a.m. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced electric infrastructure investments in Georgia totaling $313 million to help four Georgia electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the rural electric grid and increase grid security. The announcement was made by GreyStone Power Corporation in Hiram, Georgia where USDA is investing $141,938,000.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Mental Health Monday: Surviving Tax Season

MACON, Ga. — On this Mental Health Monday we're breaking down the "t word"...taxes. Complicated forms, math, and understanding your finances can all make for a stressful time of year. "I remember a time 3 years ago I was not getting my tax return and my tax preparer was...
MACON, GA
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Peach County Fire Department posts touching tribute to their colleague

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach County Fire Department mourns the loss of a beloved colleague and friend. The Department took to social to announce the passing of retired Firefighter, Tony Norell. According to the Facebook post, Norell dedicated 20 years of service to citizens in Peach County before...
wgxa.tv

Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy