Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari happy with short-handed win at Ole Miss

Kentucky got back on the basketball court Tuesday night and got back in the win column too, beating Ole Miss 75-66 thanks to a 43-point effort after halftime. Coach John Calipari was missing a key player in Cason Wallace, but Antonio Reeves stepped up with 27 points on 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.
John Calipari updates status of Cason Wallace

Head coach John Calipari says he's not sure whether Kentucky starting point guard Cason Wallace will play Saturday vs. Florida. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. "I don't know," Calipari said during his weekly radio show Wednesday night. "He went and...
By The Numbers: Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66

Kentucky's 75-66 win at Ole Miss Tuesday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Kentucky is now 15-7 overall, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, and has a 5-game winning streak in conference play. – Ole Miss is...
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
WATCH: KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky-Ole Miss

While you were sleeping (or a real one who was still up), KSR’s Rapid Reaction team hopped on Streamyard to share takeaways from Kentucky-Ole Miss over on KSR’s YouTube channel. Drew Franklin, Jack Pilgrim, and Zack Geoghegan connected from their separate homes to discuss the 11-point win for the Kentucky Wildcats, a game in which Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 27 points to carry Kentucky to victory in Oxford. Jack was supposed to be there to see it.
Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
