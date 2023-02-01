ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iowapublicradio.org

Evictions on the rise in the Midwest put public health at risk

The trouble for Rolland Carroll started last fall. That’s when the 61-year-old said his apartment complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, informed him that his federal housing aid for his one-bedroom apartment had been reduced months ago. He owed more than $2,000 in back rent. “I was in shock,” Carroll...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning

A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mimi Daoud, Director of Operations for Advocates for Social Justice, said efforts to address racial equality are like a “rollercoaster,” with moments of fatigue and of renewed attention. She said the current moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues and reform efforts here in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Affordable housing crisis continues in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people struggling with housing services has gone up dramatically since the pandemic. Waypoint Services says in the fiscal year 2019 they served 3,003 people. That number jumped to 13,039 in the fiscal year 2021. “There’s just no help for us anymore,” said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Wilson Middle School surpasses its pre-pandemic state test scores

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at a Cedar Rapids middle school are celebrating their success in the classroom. According to state data Wilson Middle School students saw impressive growth in their scholastic ratings, ranking higher than before the pandemic. Learning loss during the pandemic has been widely reported,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Public Health Clinical Services lacking certain staff after resignations

Johnson County Public Health Clinical Services is facing staffing shortages in key positions after last year’s resignations and recent illnesses. Roberta Sloat, Clinical Services Manager for Johnson County, presented the information during the weekly board of supervisors’ work session Wednesday, which included the decline of staffers. Sloat said...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Contracts to demolish four structures are on the City Council agenda

The Muscatine City Council is expected to approve the demolition of four structures as the City of Muscatine continues to work on removing unsafe structures that are a hazard to public safety and return the parcel to a state that can be redeveloped, if possible, and returned to the tax rolls.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Townhall on killing of Devonna Walker focuses on Iowa's 'Stand Your Ground' law

CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for Social Justice in Cedar Rapids held a townhall discussion Sunday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, four weeks after the death of Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed to death after an argument with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. The man who stabbed her was detained and question, but not arrested and charged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR

Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling. First sanctioned high school girls wrestling tournament takes off in Coralville. The two-day tournament features over 400 participants. Mount Vernon basketball team volunteers to help those in need. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Shortage of ADHD medication continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January first, ADHD medication manufacturers could ramp up following a shortage of the drug last year. All ADHD stimulant medications are schedule 2 drugs and are limited by the FDA on how much can be made each year. Pharmacists last year said a shortage started after there was an increase in prescriptions and usage of the drugs, and it has continued into this year as the manufacturers tried to handle the backlog.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

New North Liberty surgical center facing cost overruns

A new North Liberty surgery center has seen its construction budget jump up by over 50 percent and its timeline of completion extended a year. The Gazette reports that inflation, labor costs and supply chain issues have upped the total cost of the Steindler North Liberty Ambulatory Surgery Center from $19.2 million to $29.3 million. The date of completion, originally scheduled for November of this year, has been extended to November 2024.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

New UnityPoint emergency department coming to Marion

The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got some help for its daily free lunch for those in need from the Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar students donate 95 blankets for Willis Dady Shelter

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Linn-Mar Community School District announced that students at Boulder Peak Intermediate ran a blanket drive from January 23rd - January 27th. Officials say a student came up with the idea and got the rest of the school on board. Students created posters, made newsletters, and posted social media announcements in order to raise awareness of the drive.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

One found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire

Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Student of the Month plans to serve country after graduating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for January is Xavier High School senior Seth Williams. He’s known by his classmates, teachers, and family for giving back to his community, and he soon plans to give back to his country too. Seth is involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy