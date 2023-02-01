CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January first, ADHD medication manufacturers could ramp up following a shortage of the drug last year. All ADHD stimulant medications are schedule 2 drugs and are limited by the FDA on how much can be made each year. Pharmacists last year said a shortage started after there was an increase in prescriptions and usage of the drugs, and it has continued into this year as the manufacturers tried to handle the backlog.

