Daily Iowan
Iowa City school district calls for increase in aid, restoration of Iowa Code Chapter 20
The Iowa City Community School District is calling for the reinstation of Iowa Code Chapter 20 collective bargaining legislation and more Supplemental State Aid in 2023. According to the district’s 2023 legislative priorities, a focus is being placed on five key areas:. Invest in Iowa’s future. Fully fund...
iowapublicradio.org
Evictions on the rise in the Midwest put public health at risk
The trouble for Rolland Carroll started last fall. That’s when the 61-year-old said his apartment complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, informed him that his federal housing aid for his one-bedroom apartment had been reduced months ago. He owed more than $2,000 in back rent. “I was in shock,” Carroll...
KCRG.com
Advocates for Social Justice to hold Saturday protest for Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 4th, the Advocates for Social Justice will lead a protest over the lack of clarity with the police investigation in the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne...
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mimi Daoud, Director of Operations for Advocates for Social Justice, said efforts to address racial equality are like a “rollercoaster,” with moments of fatigue and of renewed attention. She said the current moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues and reform efforts here in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Affordable housing crisis continues in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people struggling with housing services has gone up dramatically since the pandemic. Waypoint Services says in the fiscal year 2019 they served 3,003 people. That number jumped to 13,039 in the fiscal year 2021. “There’s just no help for us anymore,” said...
KCRG.com
Wilson Middle School surpasses its pre-pandemic state test scores
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at a Cedar Rapids middle school are celebrating their success in the classroom. According to state data Wilson Middle School students saw impressive growth in their scholastic ratings, ranking higher than before the pandemic. Learning loss during the pandemic has been widely reported,...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley encourages random acts of kindness on International Optimism Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One Cedar Rapids man known for his generosity is helping spread the kindness Wednesday for International Optimism Day. Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray’s Q Shack has been helping people in need for years. He is known for feeding people when natural disasters hit,...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Public Health Clinical Services lacking certain staff after resignations
Johnson County Public Health Clinical Services is facing staffing shortages in key positions after last year’s resignations and recent illnesses. Roberta Sloat, Clinical Services Manager for Johnson County, presented the information during the weekly board of supervisors’ work session Wednesday, which included the decline of staffers. Sloat said...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Contracts to demolish four structures are on the City Council agenda
The Muscatine City Council is expected to approve the demolition of four structures as the City of Muscatine continues to work on removing unsafe structures that are a hazard to public safety and return the parcel to a state that can be redeveloped, if possible, and returned to the tax rolls.
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
cbs2iowa.com
Townhall on killing of Devonna Walker focuses on Iowa's 'Stand Your Ground' law
CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for Social Justice in Cedar Rapids held a townhall discussion Sunday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, four weeks after the death of Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed to death after an argument with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. The man who stabbed her was detained and question, but not arrested and charged.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling. First sanctioned high school girls wrestling tournament takes off in Coralville. The two-day tournament features over 400 participants. Mount Vernon basketball team volunteers to help those in need. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got...
KCRG.com
Shortage of ADHD medication continues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January first, ADHD medication manufacturers could ramp up following a shortage of the drug last year. All ADHD stimulant medications are schedule 2 drugs and are limited by the FDA on how much can be made each year. Pharmacists last year said a shortage started after there was an increase in prescriptions and usage of the drugs, and it has continued into this year as the manufacturers tried to handle the backlog.
KCJJ
New North Liberty surgical center facing cost overruns
A new North Liberty surgery center has seen its construction budget jump up by over 50 percent and its timeline of completion extended a year. The Gazette reports that inflation, labor costs and supply chain issues have upped the total cost of the Steindler North Liberty Ambulatory Surgery Center from $19.2 million to $29.3 million. The date of completion, originally scheduled for November of this year, has been extended to November 2024.
KCRG.com
New UnityPoint emergency department coming to Marion
The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got some help for its daily free lunch for those in need from the Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar students donate 95 blankets for Willis Dady Shelter
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Linn-Mar Community School District announced that students at Boulder Peak Intermediate ran a blanket drive from January 23rd - January 27th. Officials say a student came up with the idea and got the rest of the school on board. Students created posters, made newsletters, and posted social media announcements in order to raise awareness of the drive.
KCRG.com
One found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website taken down by Russian hackers
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics website is back up after a Russian hacking group's cyber-attack took the site off the web on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Cedar Rapids ABC-affiliate KCRG. Hospital leaders say their information technology team is investigating what caused the...
KCRG.com
Student of the Month plans to serve country after graduating
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for January is Xavier High School senior Seth Williams. He’s known by his classmates, teachers, and family for giving back to his community, and he soon plans to give back to his country too. Seth is involved in...
