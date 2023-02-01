Read full article on original website
Clayton County sets early voting dates for March 21 special election
Clayton County’s Board of Elections and Registration has set February 27 through March 17 as the dates for early voting ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia NAACP demands Fulton County Sheriff’s Office disband SCORPION Unit
Morehouse student filmmakers pay tribute to Dr. King in new video. The voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. echoes through a short film produced by Morehouse College students. $30 million in federal grants to improve Atlanta roads for pedestrians, cyclists. Updated: 7 hours ago. Atlanta will receive $30 million...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is accused of body slamming a student, temporarily knocking him unconscious, and Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the fight leading up to the alleged assault.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36
COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County removed debris from the blighted property at 2623 Old Wesley Chapel Rd. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration led the clearing. In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, transmission of disease, infant mortality,...
To be or not to be: Clayton County Sheriff forum brings candidates to the floor
Jonesboro, Ga.- The special election for Clayton County Sheriff takes place Tues., March 21. On another Tuesday evening a few months before election day a candidate forum took place inside Tabernacle of Praise Church International on Tara Boulevard. A long table was on a stage inside the church sanctuary with a large video monitor advertising […] The post To be or not to be: Clayton County Sheriff forum brings candidates to the floor appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill in general assembly would mandate body cameras for police officers statewide
County leaders are working to make adjustments to how they approach crime, including the use of the Fulton County SCORPION unit. The students won the “Most Innovative Design" award. Morehouse student filmmakers pay tribute to Dr. King in new video. Updated: 5 hours ago. The voice of Dr. Martin...
Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother, bus driver charged after Paulding County school bus altercation
Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage. Historic Oakland Cemetery fundraises to pay thousands in winter freeze damage. Protestors call for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign. Updated: 5 hours ago. "We are not accepting this. This is not progress." Atlanta family pleads for help finding...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police search for suspect accused of armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New curfew approved for unincorporated Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County has approved a new curfew for minors in the unincorporated area of the county. The resolution to set new hours was passed during a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Commission on Wednesday night. During the week (Sunday through Thursday),...
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
