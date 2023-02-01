ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
The Independent

BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away

Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping. As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.However, Ms Rawson was...
CBS News

Independent autopsy finds Tyre Nichols suffered "severe beating," family attorneys say

Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Tuesday that an independent autopsy they commissioned found that Nichols suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating." The full findings of the report were not made public.Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement that the autopsy was performed by "a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist.""Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time," the statement said.Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was involved in a...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash

Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
