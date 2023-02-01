Read full article on original website
Related
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media. “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Even more TV show cancelations announced at Showtime, Hulu, and FX
Three Women, Reboot, Kindred, American Gigolo, and more have been axed by their respective streamers
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu
King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Popculture
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Showtime to Be Renamed After Being Combined With Popular Streaming Platform
Paramount Global combines two streaming services and announces cancellations.
Jon Bernthal’s TV Series Just Got Canceled. Coincidentally, Daredevil Is About To Start Filming For Disney+
Could the end of Jon Bernthal's series mean the return of The Punisher?
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
Time-travel drama "Kindred" and comedy "Reboot" will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
Popculture
'Westworld' Gets New Home After Getting Dropped by HBO Max
Westworld and several other Warner Bros. Discovery-owned shows that were removed from HBO Max have a new home. They will exclusively be available on Warner Bros. FAST channels on The Roku Channel app, starting in spring 2023. Westworld was among a group of HBO and HBO Max shows pulled from the streamer in December, as Warner Bros. Discovery sought new ways to earn revenue from the pricey projects.
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
Comments / 0