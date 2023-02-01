ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Police say standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case has been ‘resolved’

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmaM5_0kYEu5UN00

Update: 6:29 a.m. EST Feb. 1, 2023: The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman told The Associated Press.

Original story:

Grants Pass Police Department says a man wanted for attempted murder in Oregon was hiding under the house where he allegedly tortured a woman. Authorities say the incident has seen been “resolved.”

>> Read more trending news

Grants Pass Police Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL Tuesday night that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was hiding under a house in Grants Pass and officers were working to try to get him to surrender.

However, just before 8 p.m., Hattersley said that the situation has been “resolved” but provided no indication that Foster was arrested or not, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities reportedly received “credible information” on Tuesday that Foster had entered the house where a woman was found unconscious on Jan. 24, according to The Daily Courier. The woman remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The newspaper reported that officers from four different agencies were in the area and set up a command post and that a SWAT team was on the scene.

Residents in the area reportedly received notification of shelter in place, according to the AP.

Police: Oregon torture suspect using dating apps to find new victims, help avoiding police

Grants Pass Police Department on Facebook said that Foster was reportedly seen Tuesday morning in the Grants Pass area. He was reportedly seen walking a dog.

On Jan. 24, just before 7 p.m., authorities said officers were called to a house in the 2100 block of Shane Way about an assault. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman who had been bound and severely beaten. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Foster was identified as the suspect.

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster pled guilty to a felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence after holding his then-girlfriend captive inside her apartment in Las Vegas for two weeks, according to the AP . He was originally charged with five felonies that included assault and battery that would have come with decades behind bars.

After reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, Foster was sentenced to two and a half years in a Nevada prison. According to the AP , Foster awaited trial in jail for 729 days which ended up being factored into his sentence, leaving him with less than 200 days to serve in state custody.

According to a Las Vegas police report obtained by the AP , Foster’s then-girlfriend had seven broken ribs, two black eyes, and other injuries from her two-week captivity. She was able to escape during a grocery and gas station trip with Foster.

Foster was out of jail at the time on a suspended sentence for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to court records obtained by the AP . He was also awaiting trial for a 2018 domestic violence case which was settled with a “time served” plea deal.

Hattersley told KTVL that further details will be provided during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turning right at a red light may change with new WA house bill

Turning right at a red light has been a federal right in the United States since the 1970s. However, lawmakers in the Washington State Senate are now debating a new piece of legislation, that could change the rules and limit where drivers can turn right on red. State Senator John Lovick is sponsoring Senate Bill 5514. The democrat from Snohomish County argues improving safety on our streets is paramount. “This simple change would make intersections safer for children, seniors, and other pedestrians at a time when traffic violence is at a three-decade high,” said Lovick said. If passed into law, Washington would become the first state in the nation to limit where you can turn right on red.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigates 'suspicious death'

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Finley Lane in Medford. According to officials, calls first came in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. JCSO says medical examiners are on the scene along with Central Point Police Department. The...
MEDFORD, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy