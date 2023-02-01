ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn announces multiple upcoming DC Universe movies and television series

By Adam Luchies
 2 days ago
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced multiple DC Universe (DCU) films and television series that are currently in development. The lineup of projects includes five films and five television series.

Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as the co-CEOs of the new DC Studios in October 2022 . Gunn previously directed the 2020 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad and created the spin-off series Peacemaker . He also directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios. Safran previously produced the Aquaman and Shazam! films.

Under Gunn and Safran’s leadership, most of DC’s films, television, animation, and video games will be connected and set in the same universe. However, this does not include The Batman film series starring Robert Pattinson or the Joker films starring Joaquin Phoenix. Gunn said that the first chapter of their plan for the DCU is called “Gods and Monsters.”

The first film under Gunn and Safran’s leadership that will be released is Superman: Legacy . Gunn, who is writing the film, described it as the “true beginning of the DCU.” In December 2022, Gunn tweeted that the film would focus on a younger Superman. On the big screen, the character was previously played by Christopher Reeve from 1978-1987 and Brandon Routh in 2006’s Superman Returns . Henry Cavill played the character in the DCEU, starting with 2013’s Man of Steel . His most recent appearance as Superman was in last year’s Black Adam . When Gunn announced that he would write the film, he also announced that Cavill would not return to play Superman in the film. Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.

One of the other films announced by Gunn was The Authority . Gunn described the film’s team as “a group of superheroes who think the world is broken and they want to fix it by any means necessary.” The Authority was created by writer Warren Ellis and artist Bryan Hitch for DC Comics’ Wildstorm imprint. Their first comic book appearance was published in 1999.

Another film announced by Gunn was The Brave and the Bold , which will introduce the DCU version of Batman. Batman has been adapted multiple times in movies, including the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher film series and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy . He will next be seen on the big screen in this year’s The Flash , with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck playing their versions in the film. The Brave and the Bold will also feature Batman/Bruce Wayne’s son Damian Wayne. Damian Wayne was created by writer Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. In the comic books, he is the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, the daughter of the villain Ra’s al Ghul. For years, Batman did not know of the child’s existence, and Damian was raised by Talia and the League of Assassins. Damian later went on to become the latest character to take on the mantle of Batman’s sidekick Robin.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is another film that was announced by Gunn. Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, who also came from the planet Krypton. Unlike Superman, who left Krypton as a baby, Supergirl left the dying planet as a teenager. The character was previously played in a film by Helen Slater in the 1984’s Supergirl . On television, she was played by Laura Vandervoort in Smallville and Melissa Benoist in The CW’s Supergirl series. Sasha Calle will play Supergirl in this year’s film The Flash .

Another film that Gunn announced was Swamp Thing . The character first appeared in House of Secrets #92 in 1971, and was created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightston. The character was previously adapted in the 1982 film Swamp Thing and 1989’s The Return of Swamp Thing . He was recently adapted in live action television for the series Swamp Thing , which was released on the DC Universe streaming service in 2019.

For television, Gunn announced the animated series Creature Commandos . The group was created by writer J. M. DeMatteis and artist Pat Broderick, and first appeared in Weird War Tales #93 in 1980. Gunn said that he wrote every episode of the series. He also said that the plan is for the actors who voice the characters to also play them in live action.

Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller will be the focus of the upcoming series Waller . In the series, Waller will team-up with members of Peacemaker’s team from HBO Max’s Peacemaker . Davis began playing the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad . She later reprised the role in The Suicide Squad , Peacemaker , and Black Adam . The series was created by Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver. Henry previously wrote an episode of HBO’s 2019 Watchmen series. Carver previously created HBO Max’s Doom Patrol .

Gunn also announced Green Lantern series Lanterns . The series will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Jordan was previously played in live action by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 film Green Lantern . Stewart was one of the main characters of Cartoon Network’s Justice League and Justice League Unlimited , where the character was voiced by Phil LaMarr.

Another series announced by Gunn was Paradise Lost . The series will be set on Paradise Island, which is where Wonder Woman was born. Paradise Island was previously featured in the Wonder Woman television series starring Lynda Carter and the DCEU films starring Gal Gadot.

Booster Gold was another series announced by Gunn. Booster Gold/Michael Jon Carter is an athlete from the 25 th century, who time travels to the present with future technology to fight crime as a superhero. Booster Gold was created by Dan Jurgens and first appeared in the comic books in 1986. He was previously played in live action by Eric Martsolf in Smallville and Donald Faison in Legends of Tomorrow .

The only project with a confirmed release date is Superman: Legacy , which will be released on July 11, 2025. Gunn’s video announcement of the upcoming DC Universe projects can be watched below:

