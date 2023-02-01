ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ireland celebrates ‘matron saint’ with prayers, new holiday

KILDARE, Ireland (AP) — St. Patrick has long received the attention and the big parades, but another patron saint of Ireland is making a 21st century comeback. St. Brigid of Kildare, a younger contemporary of St. Patrick, is quietly and steadily gaining a following, in Ireland and abroad. Devotees see Brigid, and the ancient Irish goddess whose name and attributes she shares, as emblematic of feminine spirituality and empowerment.
COLORADO STATE
rv-pro.com

Kampgrounds of America Seeks Submissions for Outdoors Grant

Kampgrounds of America is now accepting submissions for its “Get Out There Grant.” Launched in 2018, the special grant program is designed to encourage and help people across North America experience the benefits of nature. Each grant awarded will provide the funding to turn unique outdoor dreams into reality.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy