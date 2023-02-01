Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating shooting,...
abc27.com
Fire reported in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
abc27.com
Man charged after he allegedly fled multiple crash scenes in Lancaster County
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that...
pahomepage.com
Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district
The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County …. The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
pahomepage.com
Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion
Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park …. Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. Pa. House Speaker brings ‘Listening...
local21news.com
Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
State police looking for missing teen last seen in the Lehigh Valley
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen girl they say was last seen in Northampton County. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen Sunday night in Bath borough, troopers from the Lehighton barracks said Wednesday. Gibb is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 85 pounds, with...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
PennLive.com
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police
A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
pahomepage.com
Brain disruption caused by early screen time
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
local21news.com
Police seek public's help to identify alleged assault suspect in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man in connection with an alleged assault. Police say they were called to the 1st Block of North Railroad Street on January 28 for a report of a man bleeding from his head.
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Comments / 0