ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

One injured in York County truck fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County

Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Fire reported in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district

The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County …. The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park nears completion

Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. Construction of Cumberland County-based skate park …. Construction on the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot in Carlisle is nearing completion and will have its soft opening soon. Pa. House Speaker brings ‘Listening...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft of pills

Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police arrest 3 on vandalism charges

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28. According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police

A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
RED LION, PA
pahomepage.com

Brain disruption caused by early screen time

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy