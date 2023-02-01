ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Rickie Collins - Woodlawn QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can already find the eighth finalist from Woodlawn for the Warrick Dunn Award Sportsline Player of the Year, quarterback Rickie Collins, on the LSU campus. Collins was the second-leading Class 5-A passer in the area for the regular season, despite a disappointing 4-7 record...
JACQUES TALK: LSU Softball Players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s just about time for LSU softball, as head coach Beth Torina and the Tigers begin the 2023 season on February 10 against New Mexico at Tiger Park. After a series of runs to the College World Series and Super Regional play, the Tigers...
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class

College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
Self-defense training for Southern, BRCC, LSU undergrads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime can happen anywhere and at any time, and it’s important to know how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Mu Sigma Chapter is holding an Equalizer Training to talk about violence against women. Organizers will teach self-defense moves to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.
Family speaks out after LSU med student shot in random Green Hills attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A family is speaking out for the first time after a 26-year-old woman was violently attacked in Green Hills Monday night. The woman, a Harpeth Hall graduate and Louisiana State University medical student, was attacked randomly by two unidentified suspects at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive, according to police.
