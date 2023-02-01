ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester County leaders propose single-member districts for school board

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes may impact how you elect Dorchester District 2 school board members. Chairmen from both the county Democratic and Republican parties joined together for a press conference in Summerville on Wednesday sharing their support for changing the Dorchester District 2 school board from at-large to single-member districts. “You have […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan

CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident United Way: Free tax filing portal open to Tri-County residents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tri-County residents with an adjusted household income of $73,000 or less will be able to access Trident United Way and SC Thrive's free tax filing portal. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the online self-service filing can be accessed at: https://scthrive.org/for-you/filetaxes/. There will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Nexton Announces Dayfield Park

Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Library branches offering free income tax filing help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the arrival of tax season, the Charleston County Public Library system is ready to provide free tax assistance at some of its locations. Library officials said they want to make tax-filing help accessible for people who can’t afford it on their own. Over 10 library locations are offering free help, including the Dorchester Road Library, the John’s Island Library, and the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston

Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Community Options highlighted as February Community Partner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — We are starting a new initiative here at ABC News 4 called Community Partners. Each month we will choose one non-profit agency to focus on, and we are supporting Community Options this month. They help people with disabilities live as independently as possible in the Charleston area.
CHARLESTON, SC

