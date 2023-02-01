Read full article on original website
Fox 59
2 found dead inside home on east side
Fox 59
Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night
Fox 59
Family searching for justice
Fox 59
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder
Fox 59
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
wbiw.com
Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis
Fox 59
Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges
Fox 59
Best of the week; Cold shot tomorrow
Fox 59
Groundhogs at Oliver's Woods
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
Fox 59
Lebanon elementary schools getting ready for changes thanks to capital referendum money
IMPD investigates more than 20 homicides in January for only second time in recent history
INDIANAPOLIS — The year 2023 has gotten off to a violent start in Indianapolis. In January, IMPD was called to investigate a homicide every 36 hours. Over the first 31 days of the year, IMPD reported there were 21 total homicide victims in the city. That is the second deadliest January in recent history, behind only […]
Fox 59
Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers’ rookie star
Fox 59
January wrap-up, looking ahead to February
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
WISH-TV
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
