Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

2 found dead inside home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Family searching for justice

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Best of the week; Cold shot tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Groundhogs at Oliver's Woods

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers’ rookie star

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

January wrap-up, looking ahead to February

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

