Read full article on original website
Related
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Indiana Is Worth A Trip To The Country
If you’re fond of cute, small-town places popular among the locals but not widely known across the state, then you’re in the right place. There are numerous wonderful little hole-in-the-wall places all over the Hoosier State, and it’s impossible to list them all on one single page. Instead, let’s take a look at one adorable little mom-and-pop restaurant in Indiana that’s delightful enough that we think it’s worth a trip out no matter where you’re located, and if you already live in Greensburg, well, lucky you! When it comes to our all-time favorite places to eat in Indiana, you’d better add Pop’s to the list.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Why Alligators Won’t Cross Georgia’s “Fall Line”
Discover Why Alligators Won't Cross Georgia's "Fall Line" Alligators are none too fond of the cold and find the climate in the region south of the “Fall Line” to be just perfect. On the other hand, the region north of the “Fall Line” is colder with winters which...
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Alligator Invade a Florida Home and Refuse to Go Quietly
Watch This Alligator Invade a Florida Home and Refuse to Go Quietly. New construction homes are all the rage. Prospective home buyers love the idea of living in a fresh space that’s built to their specifications. While you can find new construction houses in every state, you’ll spot some gorgeous ones in Florida.
Hellbender: The Tennessee Valley's Giant Salamander!
There are very few species of giant salamanders in the whole world. They can be found in Japan, China, and, remarkably, in the Tennessee Valley. This freshwater salamander may have a scary name - but they're perfectly harmless. They just might frighten you a little if encountered (if you're lucky enough to encounter one), as they grow up to 2 to 3 feet in length and look like some ancient otherworldly creature. In fact, they are ancient: scientists believe they've been around 65 to 150 million years. Read along to find out about the elusive Hellbender: where it can be found and it's future in the Tennessee Valley.
a-z-animals.com
Coyotes in Florida: How Many and Where They Live
You may think coyotes naturally roam only in the western United States, never venturing further east than the Mississippi. Contrary to popular belief, scientists have discovered coyote fossils in Florida that date back between 2.6 million to nearly 12,000 years ago. The red wolf initially eradicated and limited coyotes from returning to Florida, preventing them from traveling east. But following the decimation of the wolf’s habitat, coyotes slowly started returning to the state in the 1970s.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
a-z-animals.com
How Often are Alligators Found in Disney World?
American alligators are common in the United States, but more specifically Florida. Central Florida is no stranger to alligator sightings and this includes Disney World. Millions of guests and visitors travel to Disney World for a fun vacation, and some of them even have a chance to spot an alligator near their stay. But, how often are alligators found in Disney World? Have there been any attacks? Keep reading to find out.
Comments / 0