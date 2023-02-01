ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
thequincysun.com

New Arrest In Quincy Murder

Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating double shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the store on North Montello Street around 1:35 p.m. found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
BROCKTON, MA
People

Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train

Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

