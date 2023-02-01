Read full article on original website
DA announces 2nd arrest in connection with fatal Methuen shooting
A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Methuen early Sunday morning, authorities announced Thursday.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Second Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 31-Year-Old Man In Methuen: DA
Police have arrested a second individual in addition to a 17-year-old from Methuen who is already facing charges for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man to death over the weekend, officials said.Kelvin Francisco-Perez, age 22, of Lawrence was arrested while waiting for a flight at John F. Kennedy …
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
thequincysun.com
New Arrest In Quincy Murder
Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested. Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
Jurors Find Man Guilty of First-Degree Murder in 2016 Methuen Strangling Death
An Essex County Superior Court jury Thursday found a 38-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2016 killing of Wanda Rosa at their Methuen apartment. Jurors, sitting in Salem, found Emilio DeLarosa, guilty of strangling Rosa in front of their four-year-old son, who’d been lying in bed with his mother.
Police investigating double shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the store on North Montello Street around 1:35 p.m. found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
18-year-old, juvenile, charged in connection with triple stabbing near Boston school
A Dorchester teen and a juvenile were arraigned in court Tuesday, accused of stabbing three TechBoston students after a fight near the school just 24 hours prior.
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
Methuen Teenager Charged With Shooting 31-Year-Old Man To Death: DA's Office
A 17-year-old from Methuen is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man to death over the weekend, officials said.Adrian Isabel was charged with murder in connection with the death of Carlos Bello after he turned himself into police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Essex County District Attorney&…
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
Boston Teen "Slashed" 2, Stabbed Another During Fight Near High School: DA
An 18-year-old Boston high school student was arrested and charged with a triple stabbing on Monday, Jan. 30, outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, authorities said. Deinte Wall, of Dorchester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapo…
FOUND: Boston 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving School Holding Basketball: Police
The Boston Police Department announced that Adrian Nelson Gaines had been found around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Please cancel Missing Person Alert, 12-year-old Adrian Gaines has been located.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2023 Police are asking for the public's assi…
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
