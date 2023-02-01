ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ingalls Shipyard recruiting high school students across the coast

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is recruiting high school students. Vancleave High School juniors and seniors along with their parents were invited to attend Pizza & Possibilities career fair. Students got the opportunity to listen to Ingalls employees about the various jobs they offer. “We thought it...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address

Nearly 50 victim were saved last year through the 'Be The Solution' program. The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mural artist paints up Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - So many times we’ve heard about the pandemic ruining businesses or personal journeys. In the case of Banks Compton, the pandemic actually helped him find what he really wanted to do. “I had a career in New York building decor for luxury events, and because...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

'Taking Care of Me' event helps you prioritize self-care

Happening Feb. 18th: Chandy Gras offers Mardi Gras fun for the whole family. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is hosting Chandy Gras February 18th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's an all day, family friendly event happening the same day as the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Downtown Gulfport. Twelve...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community. Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. There’s...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Mississippi Heroes, 11294 River Bend Drive (or) 11975 Seaway Rd, Suite A290, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am Friday, Feb 17th, 2023, and ends 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Cheeky Monkey’s King Cake Baby Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Cheeky Monkey, 266 Debuys Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531. The promotion begins at 8 a.m. February 6th and ends 10 p.m. February 17th. Entries must be received by February 17th. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers. “It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy