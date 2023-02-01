Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Harrison County native Bobby Hudson receives major youth leadership award
A Harrison County native was recognized by the state for his leadership earlier this week. Secretary of State Michael Watson gives out the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award once a year to recognize a gifted, civic-minded young individual. For the first time, the award was given to two individuals and...
Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry...
100 Men Hall stands as a living artifact of a century of Black history
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - This month, we’re highlighting Black history across the Coast. Black History Month highlights powerful leaders, landmarks, and culture across the country, but we’re starting in Bay Saint Louis, which houses famous artists on the Mississippi Blues Trail. The 100 Men Hall was...
Ingalls Shipyard recruiting high school students across the coast
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is recruiting high school students. Vancleave High School juniors and seniors along with their parents were invited to attend Pizza & Possibilities career fair. Students got the opportunity to listen to Ingalls employees about the various jobs they offer. “We thought it...
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address
Nearly 50 victim were saved last year through the 'Be The Solution' program. The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years. Friends and family mourn his death in Gulfport. Stephanie Poole is live at the emotional ceremony. Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to...
Mural artist paints up Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - So many times we’ve heard about the pandemic ruining businesses or personal journeys. In the case of Banks Compton, the pandemic actually helped him find what he really wanted to do. “I had a career in New York building decor for luxury events, and because...
Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army. “Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”
'Taking Care of Me' event helps you prioritize self-care
Happening Feb. 18th: Chandy Gras offers Mardi Gras fun for the whole family. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is hosting Chandy Gras February 18th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's an all day, family friendly event happening the same day as the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Downtown Gulfport. Twelve...
Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community. Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. There’s...
Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said […]
Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Mississippi Heroes, 11294 River Bend Drive (or) 11975 Seaway Rd, Suite A290, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am Friday, Feb 17th, 2023, and ends 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Cheeky Monkey’s King Cake Baby Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Cheeky Monkey, 266 Debuys Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531. The promotion begins at 8 a.m. February 6th and ends 10 p.m. February 17th. Entries must be received by February 17th. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers. “It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.
Biloxi man to serve seven years in 2021 drive-by shooting in St. Martin
A 19-year-old Biloxi man will spend seven years in prison for a 2021 drive-by shooting. Erick Martin pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years, with seven to serve. Martin, who was 17 when the shooting happened, was originally charged as an adult with two counts of shooting...
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
