Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Related
'Serious and permanent brain damage' | Uber named in lawsuit related to alleged hit-and-run that left Houston engineer disabled
HOUSTON, Texas — Joaquin Iraheta, 34, was once a successful electrical engineer with an energy company. But, after being severely injured, his family said he will likely never work again or live independently. "Memory issues," Iraheta said when asked what's been most difficult for him. "That’s been a big...
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against former HPD officer Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, a judge denied a motion filed by lawyers for Gerald Goines to dismiss the case against the former Houston Police Department officer. Goines is charged with murder and is accused of lying to secure a no-knock warrant in the deadly Harding Street raid in 2019. Two homeowners and their dog were killed. Five officers were injured.
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
KHOU
Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial
Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
A.J. Armstrong's third capital murder trial will stay in Harris County, judge rules
HOUSTON — The third capital murder trial of A.J. Armstrong will be held in Harris County after defense lawyers and prosecutors came to an agreement on Monday. Armstrong Jr. is accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. His first two trials ended in mistrials when jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.
City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project
HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
KHOU
County commissioners question post-election report but get few answers on ballot paper shortage
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some Harris County commissioners on Tuesday questioned the lack of details and conclusive findings about ballot paper shortages in a post-election report from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. The analysis from Election Administrator Clifford Tatum’s office was “largely inconclusive” about the extent of the...
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
Woman accused of letting boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after authorities said she let her boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child. Jasmine Renee Salas will make her next court appearance on Feb. 17. According to prosecutors, Salas is the biological mother of...
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Harris County commissioners unanimously approve lowering toll rates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County commissioners unanimously voted to drop the prices of tolls across several tolling points. The vote approved a 10% drop in tolls, including the rates on the Sam Houston and Westpark Tollways and the Hardy Toll Road. The Harris County Toll Road Authority also...
HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston
HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
KHOU
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Houston school after police shooting
The school went on lockdown for a few hours after officials were notified that the suspect was inside the school. HISD's police chief said the suspect is a student.
Waller County deputy, jailer hospitalized after getting sick while processing inmate, sheriff says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County deputy and jailer were both hospitalized after getting sick while processing an inmate on Tuesday, according to authorities. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, the deputy and jailer became dizzy and nauseous before starting to throw up while they were processing the inmate.
2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
Shuttle bus crashes into TSU student library
HOUSTON — A shuttle bus crashed into the new student library on Texas Southern University's campus Tuesday. The shuttle bus is used to transport students from student-living apartments to campus. It's not known how many students were on board, but, fortunately, no students were injured, officials said. The driver...
4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard. According to Texas City police, two...
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0