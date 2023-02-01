ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial

Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project

HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

County commissioners question post-election report but get few answers on ballot paper shortage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some Harris County commissioners on Tuesday questioned the lack of details and conclusive findings about ballot paper shortages in a post-election report from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. The analysis from Election Administrator Clifford Tatum’s office was “largely inconclusive” about the extent of the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Shuttle bus crashes into TSU student library

HOUSTON — A shuttle bus crashed into the new student library on Texas Southern University's campus Tuesday. The shuttle bus is used to transport students from student-living apartments to campus. It's not known how many students were on board, but, fortunately, no students were injured, officials said. The driver...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 shot at Texas City apartment complex, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Four people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Texas City, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway near Century Boulevard. According to Texas City police, two...
TEXAS CITY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

