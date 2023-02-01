ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lady Vols swarm offensive glass in Ole Miss win

The Lady Vols rebounded from a tough SEC road loss earlier in the week with a 65-51 win over Ole Miss in Knoxville in a game of few turnovers and a lot of second-chance points for Tennessee. Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) got double-digit scoring Thursday from Jordan Horston with 20 points,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in win over UK

Big fish are lurking. Two of South Carolina’s next three opponents sit inside the Top 5. As trap games go, Thursday had all the elements for a letdown against a rivaled Kentucky team reeling from seven losses in the last nine outings. Instead, the Gamecocks underscored the "remain in...
COLUMBIA, SC
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols seize SEC win over Ole Miss

The Lady Vols got back in the win column and led from tip to finish with a 65-51 defeat of Ole Miss on Thursday. Jordan Horston led Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) with 20 points, while Rickea Jackson notched 16 points. Jillian Hollingshead tallied nine points and five boards and battled in the paint in a physical game. Jordan Walker led the Lady Vols with eight rebounds and added six points, four assists and four steals.
OXFORD, MS
Three Wildcats named NBA All-Stars

Three Kentucky men’s basketball alumni in Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Julius Randle were named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Adebayo and Randle will make their second-career appearances, while Gilgeous-Alexander was selected for the first time. UK’s representatives were chosen as...
LEXINGTON, KY
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
