Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 75-66 win over Mississippi at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford:

1. Reeves rides to UK’s rescue . With Kentucky locked in a 32-32 halftime tie with a bad Ole Miss team (9-13, 1-8 SEC) and playing without Cason Wallace (knee contusion), the Wildcats’ night in Mississippi was taking on a bad tone.

Antonio Reeves changed the entire tenor of the game.

Kentucky was up only 35-34 early in the second half and most of the Cats were struggling to make shots. That is when Reeves launched a personal eight-point outburst. That ignited a stretch when the Illinois State transfer scored 11 of Kentucky’s 13 points as the Wildcats were opening a 48-41 advantage.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Chicago product finished with a UK career high 27 points. Reeves hit eight of 12 shots, six of seven three-pointers and all five of his free throws.

Over Kentucky’s past eight games, Reeves has averaged 17.3 points.

UK almost certainly would not have won Tuesday night without Reeves.

2. Wheeler runs point . With Cason Wallace sidelined, Sahvir Wheeler was reinstalled at the point for UK.

The 5-9, 180-pound senior did not shoot well, 2-of-8 for four points, but otherwise turned in a rock-solid effort.

Wheeler doled out nine assists, claimed four rebounds and turned the ball over only once.

In one critical game moment, Wheeler’s defensive pressure harried Ole Miss into a 10-second, backcourt violation that led to an Antonio Reeves three-pointer that pushed UK ahead 63-51 with 6:08 left in the game.

Wheeler played 33 minutes in spite of having to leave the game late in the first half after he appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

Kentucky should benefit long term from the confidence Wheeler should derive from having played well tonight.

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves (12) makes a three-pointer against Mississippi during Tuesday’s game in Oxford, Miss. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

3 . Kentucky offensive rebou nding rebounds . In UK’s disappointing 77-68 loss to then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday night in Rupp Arena, Kentucky was held to only four offensive rebounds and no second-chance points.

It took awhile for the Wildcats to get started on the offensive glass in Oxford, but things were eventually better vs. Ole Miss.

After claiming only three offensive boards and converting them into only two points in the first half, Kentucky finished with nine rebounds off the offensive glass and nine second-chance points.

Chris Livingston had three offensive rebounds to lead Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe chipped in two.

Against more formidable opponents, UK still needs more in the offensive rebounding area, but the second half Tuesday night was a step forward.

4 . Calipari avoids dubious distinction . With the victory, John Calipari ran his record as Kentucky head man vs. Mississippi to 14-2. In doing so, Calipari avoided tying Joe B. Hall for the most losses by a UK coach vs. Ole Miss.

All-time, Kentucky is now 110-14 vs. Mississippi.

By coach, the 14 UK losses have come under Hall (three), Calipari (two), Tubby Smith (two), Rick Pitino (two), Eddie Sutton (two), Billy Gillispie (one), John Mauer (one) and Basil Hayden (one).

Amazingly, Adolph Rupp coached UK vs. Mississippi 37 times and never lost.

5 . Calipari climbs SEC list . With the victory, John Calipari (179-57) moved past former LSU head man Harry Rabenhorst (178-117 from 1933 to 1942) for sixth place on the all-time Southeastern Conference men’s basketball wins list.

Calipari needs four more wins to pass former Tennessee coach Ray Mears (182-76 from 1963 through 1977) for fifth place.

Adolph Rupp (397), Dale Brown (238), Billy Donovan (200) and C.M. Newton (195) are the top four in all-time SEC wins.

