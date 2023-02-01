ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 75-66 win over Mississippi

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBqDB_0kYEsGtr00

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 75-66 win over Mississippi at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford:

1. Reeves rides to UK’s rescue . With Kentucky locked in a 32-32 halftime tie with a bad Ole Miss team (9-13, 1-8 SEC) and playing without Cason Wallace (knee contusion), the Wildcats’ night in Mississippi was taking on a bad tone.

Antonio Reeves changed the entire tenor of the game.

Kentucky was up only 35-34 early in the second half and most of the Cats were struggling to make shots. That is when Reeves launched a personal eight-point outburst. That ignited a stretch when the Illinois State transfer scored 11 of Kentucky’s 13 points as the Wildcats were opening a 48-41 advantage.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Chicago product finished with a UK career high 27 points. Reeves hit eight of 12 shots, six of seven three-pointers and all five of his free throws.

Over Kentucky’s past eight games, Reeves has averaged 17.3 points.

UK almost certainly would not have won Tuesday night without Reeves.

2. Wheeler runs point . With Cason Wallace sidelined, Sahvir Wheeler was reinstalled at the point for UK.

The 5-9, 180-pound senior did not shoot well, 2-of-8 for four points, but otherwise turned in a rock-solid effort.

Wheeler doled out nine assists, claimed four rebounds and turned the ball over only once.

In one critical game moment, Wheeler’s defensive pressure harried Ole Miss into a 10-second, backcourt violation that led to an Antonio Reeves three-pointer that pushed UK ahead 63-51 with 6:08 left in the game.

Wheeler played 33 minutes in spite of having to leave the game late in the first half after he appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

Kentucky should benefit long term from the confidence Wheeler should derive from having played well tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkEkl_0kYEsGtr00
Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves (12) makes a three-pointer against Mississippi during Tuesday’s game in Oxford, Miss. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

3 . Kentucky offensive rebou nding rebounds . In UK’s disappointing 77-68 loss to then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday night in Rupp Arena, Kentucky was held to only four offensive rebounds and no second-chance points.

It took awhile for the Wildcats to get started on the offensive glass in Oxford, but things were eventually better vs. Ole Miss.

After claiming only three offensive boards and converting them into only two points in the first half, Kentucky finished with nine rebounds off the offensive glass and nine second-chance points.

Chris Livingston had three offensive rebounds to lead Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe chipped in two.

Against more formidable opponents, UK still needs more in the offensive rebounding area, but the second half Tuesday night was a step forward.

4 . Calipari avoids dubious distinction . With the victory, John Calipari ran his record as Kentucky head man vs. Mississippi to 14-2. In doing so, Calipari avoided tying Joe B. Hall for the most losses by a UK coach vs. Ole Miss.

All-time, Kentucky is now 110-14 vs. Mississippi.

By coach, the 14 UK losses have come under Hall (three), Calipari (two), Tubby Smith (two), Rick Pitino (two), Eddie Sutton (two), Billy Gillispie (one), John Mauer (one) and Basil Hayden (one).

Amazingly, Adolph Rupp coached UK vs. Mississippi 37 times and never lost.

5 . Calipari climbs SEC list . With the victory, John Calipari (179-57) moved past former LSU head man Harry Rabenhorst (178-117 from 1933 to 1942) for sixth place on the all-time Southeastern Conference men’s basketball wins list.

Calipari needs four more wins to pass former Tennessee coach Ray Mears (182-76 from 1963 through 1977) for fifth place.

Adolph Rupp (397), Dale Brown (238), Billy Donovan (200) and C.M. Newton (195) are the top four in all-time SEC wins.

Kentucky basketball struggles again before putting away short-handed Ole Miss Rebels

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 75-66 victory at Ole Miss

First Scouting Report: Kentucky gets its first shot at new Florida coach Todd Golden

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

WATCH: John Calipari and players after Kentucky's win at Ole Miss

With no flight home to catch, John Calipari had no reason to rush to the airport from his postgame press conference at Ole Miss, where he spoke for over seven minutes after Kentucky defeated the Rebels. Calipari used his time with the media to build up Sahvir Wheeler and Ole Miss, to provide an update on Cason Wallace, to explain his latest rotations, and to address a handful of other matters about the game and his team.
LEXINGTON, KY
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
490
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy