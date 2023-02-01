ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow

It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT to host conference discussing issues impacting the Black community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Office of Multicultural Student Life is organizing a conference to bring together students, staff members and faculty to discuss issues uniquely affecting the Black community. It's part of the 18th annual Black Issues Conference and will feature a prominent author and activist...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone

The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy