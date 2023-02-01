Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
WBIR
New album revisits Knoxville Sessions
A new album highlights the talented musicians from the Knoxville area. The music was recorded in downtown Knoxville between 1929 and 1930.
Upcoming music festival to raise money for injured musician Thursday through Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Waynestock was a cherished tradition for fans and musicians across East Tennessee. It brought together bands of many genres and created a community of people who worked to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. On Feb. 2, Waynestock is set to...
Dolly Parton makes it clear she's not endorsing CBD gummies, but she is a fan of cornbread
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seemingly out of the blue Wednesday, Dolly Parton fans were greeted with a few unique facts about the East Tennessee legend on her Twitter page: She's never endorsed CBD or keto products, but she is a fan of cake, cookies and cornbread. Some people were rightfully...
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
insideofknoxville.com
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow
It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
UT to host conference discussing issues impacting the Black community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's Office of Multicultural Student Life is organizing a conference to bring together students, staff members and faculty to discuss issues uniquely affecting the Black community. It's part of the 18th annual Black Issues Conference and will feature a prominent author and activist...
How common are counterfeit goods in East Tennessee?
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Nike are all well-known and expensive brands that are often copied. So, just how common are fake goods in East Tennessee?
Half of Career Magnet seniors will graduate with an associate degree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Career Magnet Academy is breaking its own record before the 2023 graduation season. Half of the school's seniors will leave 12th grade with a two-year college degree. Brainy teens are no strangers to breaking the mold at CMA. The school's mission is to help students secure...
Walters State planning to host documentary viewing about East TN doctor who shattered racial barriers
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A professor at Walters State Community College said the college is planning to host a viewing of a documentary that shares the story of an East Tennessee doctor who shattered racial barriers and rose to national prominence during the 1950s. It is called "Extraordinary Man: Dr....
Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
Zoo Knoxville giving people a chance to name a cockroach after their ex during new fundraiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Valentine's Day is usually filled with romantic gestures, flowers and stuffed animals. But for people spurned by former partners, Valentine's Day can also include cockroaches. Zoo Knoxville is giving people a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their former partners for $10. The fundraiser...
'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
WATE
Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone
The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
Knoxville comic book store gives away more than 300 copies of Maus over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, a Knoxville comic book store raised more than $100,000 and gave away more than 1,000 copies of a graphic novel that was removed from the curriculum of McMinn County schools, preventing students from reading it as part of their Holocaust curriculum. They...
KAT releases draft of reimagined transit network, asks for public input
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit is asking the public to provide feedback on a draft of a new bus transit network. The draft was developed based on input from the public and direction from the Knoxville Transportation Authority Board. The draft shows how the KAT bus network could...
wvlt.tv
United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
WBIR
