KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO