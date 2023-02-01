ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Slick roads slow drivers in Cincinnati's hilliest neighborhoods

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSQtY_0kYEs1kD00

Tri-state drivers were slowed down by slick roads Tuesday.

WCPO crews saw several cars stuck and sliding on hills in Mount Adams during the morning commute.

“It was a little icy,” said Nick Buchanan, who works in the neighborhood. “I have a four-wheel drive, so it wasn't terrible, but I was definitely sliding a little bit.”

Cincinnati police temporarily closed W.H. Taft Road at Columbia Parkway Tuesday morning due to “hazardous conditions.”

“We got hit with about three different bands overnight, so the drivers work diligently,” said Jarrod Bolden, superintendent of the City of Cincinnati’s Traffic & Road Operation.

The city’s crews worked through all primary routes before 2 p.m. Tuesday and began focusing on residential areas.

“We move to our main thoroughfares first, our hospital emergency routes and then we move to those residential streets,” Bolden said. “So we would just ask for people to be patient.”

As roads improve, experts still urge caution.

“They will think that the roads aren't as slippery when there's not as much snow on them,” said Tina Paff, owner of Bick’s Driving School Western Hills. “Then they won't follow all those rules they do follow when it's snowing, kind of like driving too fast, or following too close.”

Drivers should avoid braking too hard and accelerating too quickly. Drivers should also allow themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

READ MORE
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
GALLERY: Your photos of snow in the Tri-State
Flurries and snow showers still possible tonight

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Multiple crashes on I-75 in Carthage causing delays for motorists

CINCINNATI — Two crashes are causing large backups and long delays as motorists traverse southbound I-275 in the Carthage area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. A crash is blocking the right lane near the Paddock Road exit, while a little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Winter snow storm leave thin layer of trouble on roads

It was a winter storm that didn’t bring a lot of snow, but it did bring a lot of trouble on the roads. Many districts closed schools, and slick conditions caused accidents all over the region. “Man, it was totally icy, just a sheet of ice on the roads,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-275 South closed due to flipped car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm. They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday

CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions. Officials say that although every traffic stop may not...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Body of Covington man found in northern Cincinnati suburb

The body of Edward Allen Wischer, 76, of Covington, was found in Lebanon, Ohio on Tuesday. Per Covington Police, Wischer was reported missing on Dec. 21 after last being seen at a Walmart in Fort Wright on Dec. 19. His family told authorities Wischer suffered from Sundowner’s syndrome and dementia....
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Covington after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Madison Pike and Taylor Mill Road exits by the Kentucky...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car

CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Metro bus and school bus crash

Man declared brain dead after being shot by police in Wyoming. What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?. What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington﻿

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy