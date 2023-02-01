ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI, Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuAJv_0kYEs0rU00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Democrats voted Tuesday to move the state's presidential primary to the fourth week of February and become a part of a new group of states slated to lead off the Democratic party's presidential primary starting next year.

The move, which was approved by the state Senate along party lines on Thursday, comes after a Democratic National Committee panel voted last month to approve a plan that would make Michigan the fifth state to hold its presidential primary in early 2024, and potentially, in years to come.

Democratic leaders in the state have said that the move will give Michigan an increased voice in national politics and drive more attention to the battleground state.

“Our population is a more reflective mix of suburban, urban and rural constituents than just about any other state that has had this early vote,” said Democratic state Sen. Jeremy Moss, the chair of the Senate's election committee. “We’re serious about putting Michigan at the forefront of presidential politics because then that puts us at the forefront of setting a national agenda.”

House Republicans argued Tuesday that the move could cost the state party nearly all of its delegates in 2024 after the Republican National Committee set an early primary calendar that does not include Michigan. Republican state Rep. Andrew Beeler, of Port Huron, said the move would “disenfranchise” Republican voters and was "basically spitting in the face of half of the state.”

“There’s a 90% loss of your delegates if your primary is held before March 1. So if this becomes law, no Republican candidate for president is going to come to Michigan to campaign,” Beeler said.

A new presidential primary calendar that was championed by President Joe Biden would strip Iowa’s caucus of its traditional post leading off the primary and replace it with South Carolina, which would open primary voting on Feb. 3. Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan would follow in that order with the majority of the rest of the country holding their primaries on Super Tuesday in early March.

As Democratic leaders in Michigan moved to match the DNC's plan, they also looked to garner Republican support for the move in hopes of receiving a two-thirds vote that was needed in the state Senate for the change to take immediate effect.

With the legislation passing along party lines, it now heads to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk and is not scheduled to take effect until 90 days after the end of the session — leaving questions about how it will be implemented for 2024. The Legislature typically adjourns in December but would need to finish by Nov. 29 for the bill to apply to the 2024 presidential primary.

The Democrats’ 2024 primary calendar could be moot if Biden opts to run for reelection, as expected . But no matter what happens in 2024, Moss said that the state “seized the opportunity that was presented to us” and will continue to do so to be a “key player in presidential politics.”

Comments / 0

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Pen 2 Paper

"The Wealth Gap in Michigan: How the Rich Get Richer"

Michigan is a state known for its vibrant economy and diverse industries. However, there's a growing disparity between the rich and the poor, with the former continuing to accumulate wealth at an alarming rate. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which the rich are getting richer in Michigan and why the state provides a favorable environment for building wealth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Feds investigate ex-House Speaker Johnson for bribery in pot licensing

Lansing — FBI agents and a federal grand jury have spent more than two years investigating whether former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in return for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana facilities, The Detroit News has learned. The probe has the potential to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee

A bill that was set to change the state’s tax on retirement income is headed to conference committee for final negotiations.  The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday gutted House Bill 4001. There has been speculation that in addition to reforming the so-called pension tax and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families — […] The post Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law wouldn’t affect teachers unions

Michigan teachers unions are backing a Democratic plan that would help labor groups in the state generate more resources for their collective bargaining efforts, even though the plan wouldn’t involve public school educators or other government employees.At issue is a 2012 state law that freed workers at unionized workplaces who decline to join the union from having to pay a portion of dues — known as “agency fees” — to support...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options

Lansing — Michigan Democrats have been weighing in recent days a plan to tie targeted tax relief to a funding scheme for economic development in what would be a controversial move to disrupt a looming automatic cut in the state's personal income tax. Facing pressure to sign proposals to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Real News Network

Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
DETROIT, MI
The Center Square

Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders

(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Berkley Democrat state rep shows up sick with Covid to cast gallery vote

FOX 2 (WJBK) - When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer entered the State Capitol to deliver her State of the State Address last week, one lawmaker was absent. Representative Natalie Price, a Democrat from Berkley, tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed away, according to state officials. But the next day she showed up for an in-person vote on an economic relief plan.
BERKLEY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan State Superintendent opposes retention part of 'read-by-three' law

(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan Legislature wants to scrap the retention part of the 2016 read-by-grade-three law. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, introduced Senate Bill 12, which aims to stop the state from possibly holding students back who are one or more grade levels behind on reading. The law also requires reading intervention and ongoing monitoring assessments to support student literacy. The bill follows a report from the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. The governor in her Jan. 25 State of the State address said she...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy