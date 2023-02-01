ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley expected to announce presidential run: Sources

By Rachel Scott, Katherine Faulders
ABC News
 2 days ago

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce her run for president in the coming weeks, sources familiar tell ABC News.

The announcement is likely to come mid-February, and invitations are expected to be sent to her supporters in the coming days, according to sources familiar.

Haley, who served as former President Donald Trump's U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, previously said she would not run against Trump.

"I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it," Haley told The Associated Press in 2021.

The former governor has since backed away from those comments, calling for a new generation of leadership.

Just days ago, Trump told reporters he recently received a phone call from Haley. "She called me and said she'd like consider it and I said you should do it," Trump told reporters over the weekend.

ABC News has reached out to Haley's team for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

