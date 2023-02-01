ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4's @TheTable: Finding shelter for homeless LGBTQ+ individuals in Milwaukee

By Shannon Sims, Charles Benson
 2 days ago
The last place any person would want to be on a bone-chilling night is out in the elements with nowhere to go.

Too often, for homeless LGBTQ+ individuals, finding shelter can be met with more obstacles, no matter what time of the year.

At The Table Wednesday night is Brad Schlaikowski, co-founder of Courage MKE. He is about to open a second Milwaukee home that helps LGBTQ+ young adults. He talks about how the home serves the community and how it has become a safe space.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.

