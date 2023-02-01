ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semioli Scores Career-High 22 Points, Including Buzzer-Beating Basket that Forces Overtime for Chatham Girls Hoops in OT Loss

By Ed Barmakian
WESTFIELD, NJ -- Sophomore guard Mia Semioli scored a basket to beat the buzzer and force overtime for the Chatham girls basketball team before Westfield won the game at the foul line in the extra session for a 63-57 decision on Tuesday.

Westfield (13-5) held a 50-48 lead in the final minute, but missed the front end of three straight one-and-one situations, the last with 17 seconds showing. That allowed Semioli, who led all scorers with 22 points, to score down low and tie the game at 50-50 to beat the buzzer.

In the overtime, Westfield took a 52-50 edge and Semioli answered to tie it at 52-52, but Annie Ryan went 6-for-6 from the line in OT to help Westfield seal it.

Senior guard Riley Allen hit three 3-pointers in scoring 17 points for Chatham (10-11), which has dropped four straight games. Paige Gorczyca led Westfield with 20 points.

COUGAR NOTES: Mia Semioli's career-high 22 points was two points higher than her previous career best of 20 points scored in a win vs. Red Bank Regional on Dec. 17 ... No. 3 seed Chatham plays host to No. 14 Morris Hills (5-11) in the first round of the Morris County Tournament set for 5 p.m. Thursday at CHS. Chatham defeated Morris Hills, 46-27, in a regular season game played on Jan. 6, also at CHS.

TAPinto.net

'All-American' Allen Posts Double-Double for Chatham Girls Basketball in Morris County 1st-Round Win, 56-33 vs. Morris Hills

CHATHAM, NJ -- The timing couldn't have been better. The Chatham girls basketball team needed a mood change after its lackluster performance in the first half of its Morris County Tournament game vs. Morris Hills on Thursday evening. And Cougar coach Joe Gaba gave his team just what they needed. Just before the start of the second half, Gaba grabbed the microphone and made a surprise presentation to senior Riley Allen, who became just the second girls basketball player in school history to gain McDonald's All-American status. Allen received an ovation from the crowd for her accomplishment. As if on cue, Allen drained...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 23 Points Paces Four Starters in Double Digits for Chatham Boys Basketball in Morris County Win vs. Roxbury, 74-48

CHATHAM, NJ -- It's hard to tell whether Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin is being facetious when he claims not to be aware of his team's record for the season. After commenting on Chatham's 14th straight win, 74-48 vs. Roxbury on Thursday night in the first round of the Morris County Tournament, Ervin asked "What's our record?'' His response to the answer of 15-2 was, "Not bad." Ervin, who currently owns 521 career wins in his 32-year tenure at Chatham, is probably right not to put too much significance on the current run. Up to this point, the winning streak is all window...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Boys Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Despite losing to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Thursday evening, the mood at the Rahway High School (RHS) boys varsity basketball game was festive, as the team celebrated and acknowledged its three senior players. Those seniors included: Kyle Hall (#11) Jayden Mitchell (#20) Amir Robinson (#4) On a personal note, I teach or taught all three of these young men. They will be missed not only by the basketball team but by the school and the district in general. We wish them the best with the remainder of their season and in all their ventures, academic, athletic, and otherwise, beyond the walls of Rahway High School. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

No 6 Seed Morristown Girls Basketball Eliminated From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball, the sixth seed, lost to 11-seed Hanover Park, 40-38, in overtime in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday evening. Maya Summerville led Morristown with 14 points and nine rebounds, Caroline Condon grabbed 13 rebounds and Anna Rivetti chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Colonials fell to 10-7 on the year and snapped a four-game winning streak. Morristown received a bye in the Preliminary Round. After tonight's win, Hanover Park will advance to face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Basketball Advances in County Tournament After Defeating Morris Knolls

MADISON, NJ -  No. 5 seed Madison defeated No. 12 Seed Morris Knolls in the First Round of the Morris County Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye in the Preliminary Round. Against Knolls, Charlotte Tuhy led all scorers with 30 points. Alex Reigle added 13 points. Madison will face No. 4 seed Randolph on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Ridge Defeats Hunterdon Central, 62-55

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- After each team made a sizable run in the opening half, Ridge settled in to establish the advantage in the second half and went on to defeat Hunterdon Central, 62-55, in boys basketball Thursday night. Hunterdon Central (9-12) was playing without its leading scorer, junior guard Matthew Schwartz, who averages more than 15 points a game, and Central found itself in a 16-point hole early in the second quarter. But before Ridge (14-4) could turn the game into a blowout, Hunterdon Central came back strong and made it a game with a scorching run over the last three...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61-42

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- On paper, it looked like the game between the two rivals would be a close contest. Scotch Plains-Fanwood boasted a 13-6 record, while Westfield was 14-4. However, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the first quarter and continued to build upon it for the rest of the game.  Westfield's Paige Gorczyca scored a game-high 20 points, with Annie Ryan pumping in 15 and Sutton Factor adding 10. The Blue Devils' defense was equally impressive, as the team grabbed 45 rebounds, including 13 by Catie Carayannopoulos and 8 by Ryan. Westfield also had 5 blocks and 8 steals. Amanda Baylock hit for 14 points, while Ali Murphy added 11 for the Raiders. Scotch Plains-Fanwood next takes on South Plainfield on Saturday, Feb. 4, while Westfield tips off against Gill St. Bernard's on Saturday.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris  in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Cools Off East Brunswick, 55-42, on SB Senior Night

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Before analytics took over the sport and dictated the importance of the 3-pointer, basketball teams used to emphasize the value of points in the paint. On Senior Night in South Brunswick, the Vikings highlighted the truth of that old-school philosophy that dates farther back than any of their oldest players birth dates. Dominating the interior offensively, South Brunswick built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a 55-42 boys basketball victory over East Brunswick Thursday night. Daniel Swirad led the Vikings with 20 points, and was the standout performer in the decisive second quarter, when he continually got free for...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Basketball Team Clinches Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division Title

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team clinched the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division title with a lopsided 55-23 victory over New Brunswick High School. Clinching the title capped off the Chargers annual benefit game which was played in honor of Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. Carlson died in an ATV accident over the Thanksgiving break. He was 16. The team posed for pictures following their clinching victory in t-shirts with E4M in yellow hearts with Carlson's name and number on the back. Carlson wore #20 for the...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Boys Basketball: Wins Nail-biter Against Northern Highlands

ALLENDALE, NJ – The Maroons defeated Big North Conference rival Northern Highlands Thursday night by a score of 54-50 to improve to 12-7 on the season. The final score is not indicative of the pace and scoring of much of Thursday night’s contest against the Highlanders. The game was scoreless, on both sides, until the 4:23 mark when Ridgewood managed to finally put the ball in the basket. The Maroons played stifling defense in the opening eight minutes, and the offense began to click a little bit at the tale end of the quarter finishing the frame on a 13-4 run....
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater-Raritan Recreational Wrestling Takes 3rd Place in New Jersey Championship

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater-Raritan New Jersey Grade School wrestling team placed third in the New Jersey Grade School League Dual Meet Championship. The Panthers scored a first-round victory over Morris Hills, 54–35, then fell to Philliipsburg, 36–60, in the semi-finals. This led to a rematch against powerhouse North Hunterdon, which had defeated Bridgewater, 36–52, earlier in the season. But this time, Bridgewater-Raritan won the game, 49–39, to take third place. The team finished the season with a record of 15–5. On the Bridgewater-Raritan team are fifth graders Reid Chartowich, Brayden Hope, Ryan Mayo and Lucas Toro; sixth graders Lucas Churpakovich, Hunter Karp and Will Suozzo; seventh graders Douglas Hesse, Dante Markovitch, Marcus Puorro and Marcus VanNess; eighth graders Eli Barnwell, Chris Brown, Tony DelMonte, Michael Garcia, Ryan Kozubal, Rhys Kozubal, Jayden Lee, Trent Levash, Jake Markovitch, Matthew McCann; and statistician Adriana Hoppe. The coaches are Brian Chartowich, Danny Hoppe, Kevin McCann and Mike Puorro. The team returns for the Final Exam Tournament Feb. 5 at Hunterdon Central High School.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-RIdge Tames Wallington, 71-31

WALLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter, in running away to a 71-31 victory over Wallington in an NJIC boys basketball game Wednesday night at Wallington High School.  Wood-Ridge improves to 7-12 on the season, while Wallington falls to 4-15 on the season. The Blue Devils, up 11 entering the second quarter, blew open the game, outscoring the Panthers 24-3 to take a 45-13 lead into halftime. Eric Barton led Wood-Ridge with 16 points, while Ryan Lagrasta added 13 for the Blue Devils.  Jaydin Punt also added 10 points for Wood-Ridge, as eight players scored for the Blue Devils on the night.
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Trounces Wallington on Senior Night

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – It was all Wood-Ridge as the Lady Blue Devils honored six seniors, five players and a team manager, with a 52-18 victory over Wallington in a NJIC Meadowlands girls basketball game Wednesday evening at Wood-Ridge High School. Wood-Ridge improved to 8-10 on the season while Wallington falls to 7-9 on the year. Before the game Wood-Ridge honored players Sophie and Sabrina Basich, Dakota Bentley, Jordyn Bozewski, and Mairead Melly, along with team manager.Chelsie Lortie before the game. The gym was decorated with balloons, streamers and posters honoring them. Each player received flowers and was greeted by their parents. They posed for individual photos and a team photo. The girls also received a framed photo collage as well as a blinged-out basketball with their uniform number. The Lady Blue Devils jumped out to a 22-2 first quarter lead, and never looked back. Wood-Ridge led 33-4 to four at the half.  Fiona Helly led all Wood-Ridge players with 11 points, while Sophie Basich chipped in nine for the Lady Blue Devils. Wallington 2 2 6 8 18 Wood_ridge 22 11 5 14 52             Wallington FG  3Pt FT  Total   Angelina Trinh 0 0 1 1   Victoria Grygos 2 1 0 7   Amanda Concanno 0 0 1 1   Perla Flores 1 1 0 5   Kamila Zuba 0 0 0 0   Erin Albert 2 0 0 4   Totals 5 2 2 18               Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ava Rizos 0 0 0 7   Sophie Basich 0 0 0 9   Fiona Helly 0 0 0 11   Isabella Drotos 0 0 0 2   Dakota Bentley 0 0 0 2   Alison Gardella 0 0 0 6   Samantha Station 0 0 0 2   Sabrina Basich 0 0 0 7   Emarriya Bradshaw 0 0 0 2   Mairead Helly 0 0 0 4   Totals: 0 0 0 52    
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Drubs Lincoln, 53-29

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Bayonne broke it open in the second quarter and rolled to a 53-29 boys basketball victory over Lincoln High School on Thursday. Rahmin Wright scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bees (14-7), who outscored Lincoln, 19-8, in the second quarter to open a 28-13 halftime lead. Patrick Sagna had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Bayonne. Noah Shaw scored nine points. Ziquan Roe led Lincoln (7-15) with 11 points.  
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in 100 Free Jacques Chemaly in 500 Free Weller in 100 Back Weller, Ethan Simms, Evan Katz, Chemaly in the 400 Free On the girls side, the Dodgers (6-2) defeated Hanover Park, 93-77. The winners include: Erin Barisonek, Isabella Guarino, Karen Wu, Layla Knoll in 200 MR Guarino took first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Knoll in 200 Free Wu in the 100 Free  Knoll,  Barisonek, Guarino, Wu in the 200 Free Barisonek in the 100 Back
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden

Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board. That said, there were several positives to build on, however, there were glaring issues they must correct. For example, in the first quarter, the Tigers fell to a 16-point deficit to Linden (18-2). In fact, this bad start to the game was the difference throughout the game. It...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Bowls Past Sparta For the Win

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School bowling team hosted Sparta on Wednesday, February 1 and won 5-2. The Braves finished their three sets with a total of 2,216 from Rachel Porzilli, Vinsent Mabee, Devlin Schmid, Cera Steinwand, Brad Williams, and Salvatore Serillo. Sparta took the first set 728-647, but newton came back with an 803-768 for the second set, and finally pulled ahead for the win with the third set of 766-702. Sparta’s total was 2,198. Braves’ high game scores: Mabee with 203 Porzilli with 201 Schmid with 157 Serillo with 145 Steinwand with 125 Williams with 104 The Newton High School bowling team finishes out their 2022-2023 season with an overall and division record of 6-10.
NEWTON, NJ
