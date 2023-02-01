Semioli Scores Career-High 22 Points, Including Buzzer-Beating Basket that Forces Overtime for Chatham Girls Hoops in OT Loss

WESTFIELD, NJ -- Sophomore guard Mia Semioli scored a basket to beat the buzzer and force overtime for the Chatham girls basketball team before Westfield won the game at the foul line in the extra session for a 63-57 decision on Tuesday.

Westfield (13-5) held a 50-48 lead in the final minute, but missed the front end of three straight one-and-one situations, the last with 17 seconds showing. That allowed Semioli, who led all scorers with 22 points, to score down low and tie the game at 50-50 to beat the buzzer.

In the overtime, Westfield took a 52-50 edge and Semioli answered to tie it at 52-52, but Annie Ryan went 6-for-6 from the line in OT to help Westfield seal it.

Senior guard Riley Allen hit three 3-pointers in scoring 17 points for Chatham (10-11), which has dropped four straight games. Paige Gorczyca led Westfield with 20 points.

COUGAR NOTES: Mia Semioli's career-high 22 points was two points higher than her previous career best of 20 points scored in a win vs. Red Bank Regional on Dec. 17 ... No. 3 seed Chatham plays host to No. 14 Morris Hills (5-11) in the first round of the Morris County Tournament set for 5 p.m. Thursday at CHS. Chatham defeated Morris Hills, 46-27, in a regular season game played on Jan. 6, also at CHS.



