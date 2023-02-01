Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
KYTV
Auto shops across the Ozarks staying busy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather and slick roads go hand in hand across the Ozarks. Unfortunately, so do slippery roads and some accidents that can lead to a trip to an auto body shop. Before Sunday, Devin Wolansky, owner of Ozark Body Works, says his shop was staying busy enough.
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities promises lower utility bills starting next month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In January, natural gas prices dropped about a third. Many international factors are involved, but on a local level, this will bring welcomed changes to monthly utility bills. “In next month’s bill, customers will start seeing the purchase gas adjustment lower, and that’ll be lower than...
KYTV
Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy. KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over. “People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin...
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - It was an icy morning for some in Lebanon on Monday. Especially for those on a morning commute. ”I just took a vacation day,” said Bryan Heard. He attempted to go to work this morning, but mother nature had other plans. ”I drive for Walmart,...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for stolen trailer and pellet smoker in western Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives are investigating a trailer theft in western Greene County. On December 9, 2022, a neighbor spotted two men hooking up the single axle trailer in the 1600 block of S. Farm Road 123. The witness told investigators the men then hurried into their SUV and took off. The crime happened around 6:30 a.m.
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KTTS
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
Carthage Motel temporarily shut down to repair fire suppression system
CARTHAGE, Mo. - One of Carthage, Missouri's largest motels was temporarily shut down last week due to "life safety issues" posed to the public.
933kwto.com
Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield
A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
ktvo.com
Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
Ozark woman dies in Kansas crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
Lawrence County Record
Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff
A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
KYTV
Tuesday Midday: Road crews prepare for another round of wintry weather in the Ozarks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is prepared for another round of light wintry weather in the Ozarks. Many of the main roads remain clear. Side roads remain slick. KY3′s Kaitlyn Schumacher shows us road conditions in Nixa. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
