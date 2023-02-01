Read full article on original website
Florida football: Andy Jean will be the Gators’ next great wide receiver
Florida football brought in lots of talent and lots of potential in their 2023 recruiting class. They had one of the best D-line classes in the country and reloaded in the secondary. The player with the highest upside however is on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Andy...
247Sports
Gators 'in the market' for scholarship QB in spring
Billy Napier had his quarterback room planned out. Former Wisconsin signal-caller Graham Mertz would serve as a veteran presence and likely starter with inexperienced returners Jack Miller and Max Brown and highly-touted freshman newcomer Jaden Rashada joining him to give Florida four scholarship players at the critical position. But a...
Click10.com
South Florida Lyft driver, 74, goes missing after picking up riders
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a South Florida Lyft driver who hasn’t been heard from since he picked up riders on Monday, according to family members. Palm Beach Gardens police are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin. They say his vehicle, a red Kia Stinger...
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
click orlando
74-year-old Lyft driver missing for days, car spotted in Central Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Lyft driver from South Florida has been unreachable since Monday — though his car has been spotted in Central Florida since then, according to Palm Beach Gardens police. Police said the Lyft driver — Gary Levin, 74 — drives a 2022 red...
Former Florida QB Signee Jaden Rashada Commits to Arizona State
One of the craziest recruitments ever has come to a close, at least it seems, as former Florida signee Jaden Rashada has committed to Arizona State.
mycbs4.com
Gator gymnast Trinity Thomas named SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week
It's a new week and for Florida gymnastics, that means receiving another SEC honor. The University of Florida announced today that Trinity Thomas was named SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season and for the sixth time of her career. Thomas leads Florida this year...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry
MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
mycbs4.com
Buchholz Bobcats celebrate four signings to play college football
Grit. Effort. Hard work and just being themselves. To them, those are just some of the many qualities that the four embody for Buchholz football. For Donny Hiebert, He's is sticking a bit close to home. "FSU gave me a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up, it's a great...
mycbs4.com
Thursday night hoops: Buchholz boys basketball wins on Senior Night
The Buchholz Bobcats boy's basketball team took on the Hawthorne Hornets on Senior night. Early on Hawthorne struck first, quickly getting ahead with Hornet guards like Demetrius Brown, and Isaac Taplis building on the lead. Bobcat guard Ryan Webster kept them in the game close enough and that was the...
wuft.org
High Springs remains divided over Walldogs Murals coming to town in March
An international group of artists is scheduled to paint a series of murals in High Spring in March. But residents remain at odds over the historic themes of the murals and whether they want them painted at all. The Heart of High Springs, a nonprofit organization, announced in 2019 that...
wuft.org
The ground of their practice field is too hard for tackling. The Hawthorne Hornets won the state football championship anyway
An Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson says facilities county-wide will soon be reviewed. Hawthorne Middle/High didn’t wait on upgrades to win. Above: Listen to an audio version of this story, which aired on WUFT-FM. Their facilities are some of the oldest in the county. They don’t have the newest...
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville names first Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville has selected a person to fill the new position of Chief Climate Officer. Dan Zhu, Ph.D., is named the officer and is coming from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022, according to a press release. Zhu...
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
WCJB
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nashville recording artist Cliff Dorsey is set to perform at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday celebration. They will bring motorcycles, toys, and more, as well as host a meet...
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus
Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
WCJB
Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
click orlando
1st Black woman to serve as Ocala police officer invited back, gets her old badge
OCALA, Fla. – Monday afternoon, a Marion County trailblazer — the first-ever Black female officer hired at the Ocala Police Department more than a half-century ago — was honored. On the first day of Black History Month, the department invited her back to give her a special...
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
