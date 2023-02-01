ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Gators 'in the market' for scholarship QB in spring

Billy Napier had his quarterback room planned out. Former Wisconsin signal-caller Graham Mertz would serve as a veteran presence and likely starter with inexperienced returners Jack Miller and Max Brown and highly-touted freshman newcomer Jaden Rashada joining him to give Florida four scholarship players at the critical position. But a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry

MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Thursday night hoops: Buchholz boys basketball wins on Senior Night

The Buchholz Bobcats boy's basketball team took on the Hawthorne Hornets on Senior night. Early on Hawthorne struck first, quickly getting ahead with Hornet guards like Demetrius Brown, and Isaac Taplis building on the lead. Bobcat guard Ryan Webster kept them in the game close enough and that was the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

City of Gainesville names first Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville has selected a person to fill the new position of Chief Climate Officer. Dan Zhu, Ph.D., is named the officer and is coming from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022, according to a press release. Zhu...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic graffiti messages found on UF's campus

Hate messages were left sprayed in many areas on and off of the University of Florida's (UF) campus according to the Chabad UF Jewish Center. This comes right after hundreds gathered yesterday to honor holocaust survior, Saul Dreier. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs responded to the antisemitic messages via...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy