salestechstar.com
Kfir Granit Joins ScoutCam as Senior General Counsel, Contracts and Sales
Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, take a leading role in contract negotiations, and provide support to sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam, a leading provider of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, announced the appointment of Kfir Granit as senior general counsel, contracts and sales. In this role, Mr. Granit will head ScoutCam’s legal and contractual functions, facilitate partnerships, take a leading role in contract negotiations, identify risks in various business opportunities and mitigate them and provide consistent support to the sales and marketing pipelines. ScoutCam’s advanced product portfolio includes video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, energy and healthcare industries.
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
hstoday.us
The Chertoff Group names Ellen Murray as Communications Director
The Chertoff Group announced today the appointment of Ellen Murray as Director of Communications. A proven communications strategist with a background in Homeland Security, Ellen will lead the development and execution of the company’s communications and public affairs strategy, including digital and branding. She will serve as the primary media contact.
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
Beth-Ann Eason Joins Quad Board of Directors
SUSSEX, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “company”), a global marketing experience company, announced today that Beth-Ann Eason, a digital transformation leader, has been appointed to Quad’s board of directors, effective January 31, 2023. Eason, who most recently was Managing Director and Senior Digital Transformation Executive at Accenture, also will join Quad’s Compensation Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005267/en/ Beth-Ann Eason has been appointed to Quad’s board of directors (Photo: Business Wire)
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec
Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005859/en/ Allen Illgen (Photo: Business Wire)
Exai Bio Announces Appointments of Emi Zychlinsky and Seema Singh Bhan to its Executive Leadership Team
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Exai Bio announced today that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team — Emi Zychlinsky as Executive Vice President, Operations, and Seema Singh Bhan as Senior Advisor, Public Policy and External Affairs — to strengthen the company’s operational infrastructure and foster meaningful engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005804/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
NZMP DAIRY EXPERTS TO SHOWCASE HIGH-PERFORMING DAIRY INGREDIENTS AND SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS AT GULFOOD 2023
NZMP, Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients and solutions brand and Anchor Food Professionals, Fonterra’s foodservice business, is heading to Dubai next month on a mission to connect with customers and support regional growth with its world-leading ingredients. Owned by more than 9,000 farming families, Fonterra accounts for almost 30 per cent of the world’s dairy exports.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
Kyndryl to Help Drive Stellantis’ IT Infrastructure Transformation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement with Stellantis to provide technology services and manage the company’s core IT infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006032/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Today, Andrew Pascal, founder and chief executive officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., announced the appointment of Mickey Sonnino as Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. As part of a global management team, she will be based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and report directly to Mr. Pascal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005312/en/ Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)
Next Level Apparel and GK Global Form Strategic Nearshore Fabric Supply Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced a strategic partnership with GK Global (GK) to provide nearshore fabric. The combination of NLA, a top provider of premium blank apparel and GK, a diversified global textiles company, is the latest advancement toward 100% U.S. grown cotton for NLA’s entire apparel line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005008/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
SaaS giant Vendasta partners with AdCritter
AdCritter, a leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses, and Vendasta, a platform that offers digital solutions to local experts globally, are partnering to provide new advertising solutions to marketing and advertising agencies. The partnership enables Vendasta's partners to quickly provide advertising on streaming TV, digital billboards, and the internet using AdCritter's user-friendly tools. They can also resell access to the platform through their suite of offerings. In addition, small businesses can now benefit from premium targeting tools when advertising on streaming TV and digital billboards. This partnership expands Vendasta's marketplace of vendors, including Constant Contact, Google products, Active Campaign, Sherpa ERP, and ZyraTalk, all focused on helping SMBs grow.
Best Registered Agent Services in 2023: Top 5 Comparison and Contrast
The world of online registered agent services is as diverse and puzzling as the issues small businesses face.
