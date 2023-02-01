Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Basketball Keeps Sliding..., Spring Practice Storylines, Fickell Is Recruiting

Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
wisportsheroics.com
2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 73-55 at home and the Badgers taking the second 78-68.
madcitysportszone.com
The Camp: Jan. 31, 2023
Wisconsin has landed two more commitments in the 2024 class and both are tight ends. Zach and Jesse talk about Grant Stec and Rob Booker, along with breaking down some of the other 2024 recruits that were in town the last two weekends. They also talk about QB Nick Evers and why he and his family felt Madison was such a good fit, along with which transfers outside of the quarterbacks will make the biggest impact this fall.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
athleticbusiness.com
HS Cancels Evening Basketball Game Over Parking Lot Altercation
A Wisconsin high school canceled an evening basketball game Tuesday after an altercation between students in the school parking lot. Madison Metropolitan School District said the altercation took place in the afternoon and was among La Follette High School students. La Follette was set to host Madison East Tuesday evening.
madcitysportszone.com
Badgers: Varsity Collective places billboard in Times Square
It is National Signing Day and The Varsity Collective went all out Wednesday to welcome Wisconsin’s incoming recruits and transfers. The Collective, which was started last year as a way to help Wisconsin athletes in the name, image and likeness (NIL) era, put up a billboard in New York City in Times Square that it said was designed to give the athletes their “15 minutes of fame.”
madcitysportszone.com
Hook & Fade Golf Simulator
On March 11th, starting at 10am and going till 3pm, 96.7fm/1670am The Zone will be hosting a simulator golf outing at Hook & Fade in Madison, WI. Each participant will receive 18 holes. We will also have some appetizers catered in during the event and prizes raffled off after the round.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning
Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
