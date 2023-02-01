ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Chiefs bars in Arizona prepare for Super Bowl

Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- Lana Borysov beams when she talks about her 3-year-old son Andrew. “Andrew loves Paw Patrol right now. He loves Paw Patrol! And he loves going to the highest heights. We’ll climb the playground together and fall off of it. But he’s so adventurous!” said Lana.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX2Now

Kansas City Chiefs reveal full uniform look for Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are officially in Super Bowl-mode. The AFC Champions took care of a little business known as Super Bowl Media Day Thursday afternoon. The Chiefs tweeted behind-the-scenes pictures of the photo shoot. Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others, suited up...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy