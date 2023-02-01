Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Air Force veteran relishes opportunity to perform flyover at Arrowhead Stadium
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. 4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School. Updated: 12 hours ago.
KCTV 5
Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.
She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and black leggings. Bill would require wind farms to reduce blinking lights on turbines. Kansas senators are considering two bills to reduce the time the turbine lights spend flashing. Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to...
KCTV 5
Chiefs bars in Arizona prepare for Super Bowl
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
Bodies found in apartment building believed to be those of 3 Michigan rappers missing almost two weeks, city official says
Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed to be those of three rappers missing for almost two weeks, a municipal spokesperson said.
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
Cincinnati mayor gets basic KC fact wrong in Bengals proclamation
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's 'They Gotta Play Us Day' proclamation missed the mark on Kansas City history
‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
Charles Guy recorded a video showing his encounter with a Kansas City, Kansas police officer appearing to be "high as a kite" on drugs while on duty responding to a domestic call. The post ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty appeared first on NewsOne.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
KAKE TV
Kansas mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- Lana Borysov beams when she talks about her 3-year-old son Andrew. “Andrew loves Paw Patrol right now. He loves Paw Patrol! And he loves going to the highest heights. We’ll climb the playground together and fall off of it. But he’s so adventurous!” said Lana.
Kansas City Chiefs reveal full uniform look for Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are officially in Super Bowl-mode. The AFC Champions took care of a little business known as Super Bowl Media Day Thursday afternoon. The Chiefs tweeted behind-the-scenes pictures of the photo shoot. Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others, suited up...
Wichita permanently closes American Indian museum parking lot to protect water supply
The city wants to hear feedback on a proposal that would replace a sledding hill next to the museum with a new parking lot.
