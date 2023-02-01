ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BDG shuts down Gawker and lays off 8% of staff, CEO announces

The digital media conglomerate BDG, which houses brands such as Elite Daily and Bustle, announced on Wednesday that it will slash its workforce by 8% and shutter the recently relaunched news and gossip website Gawker. In an email to employees, chief executive Bryan Goldberg said the company is “facing a...
Things You Did Not Know About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a business magnate and entrepreneur who is known for his ambitious projects and innovative ideas. He is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; and founder of The Boring Company. He was also co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

