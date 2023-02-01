Read full article on original website
Maru — “A family room” dining experience
This is the fourth in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, The Ridley, Bizou, Fig and Tavern & Grocery. My recent trip to Maru proved that the restaurant does not disappoint in guaranteeing extraordinary flavor...
UV Cavalier Daily
Bizou: First-come, first serve for delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere
This is the third in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, The Ridley, Fig, Tavern & Grocery and Maru. Bizou offers local Virginian food that is prepared with a French culinary style. As someone with...
WDBJ7.com
Best of Broadway headed to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Choral Society’s Best of Broadway is set for February 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. Aaron Garber is the conductor with DaShay Glover as accompanist. Tickets are $20, $30 or $40 plus taxes and fees. Purchase online...
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
NBC 29 News
UVA running back Mike Hollins possibly “turned loose” for spring practice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins could be “turned loose” when spring football practice starts in March. Hollins was one of the students shot and injured during the November 13, 2022 shooting that occurred on university grounds. UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott...
WSET
Former fraternity house director sues Washington and Lee University
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Kelly Harris is suing Washington and Lee University, alleging that they had a hand in getting her fired from her role as a House Director for the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 2020 and 2021, Harris filed reports with the school and fraternity, saying that...
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
Inside Nova
Cities with the most expensive homes in Lynchburg metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Lynchburg metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Virginia Tech looking to halt No. 6 Virginia’s streak
After both teams started the season strong, the paths of No. 6 Virginia and unranked Virginia Tech diverged in January.
Yahoo Sports
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
University of Virginia researchers identify genes responsible for coronary artery disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease, affecting more than 20 million Americans. It’s estimated to be responsible for 1 in 4 deaths in the United States each year. Now, new findings by University of Virginia researchers will advance efforts to develop better treatments.
WHSV
Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
C-Ville Weekly
‘No evidence’
Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
