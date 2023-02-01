ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

Maru — “A family room” dining experience

This is the fourth in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at Mockingbird, The Ridley, Bizou, Fig and Tavern & Grocery. My recent trip to Maru proved that the restaurant does not disappoint in guaranteeing extraordinary flavor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Best of Broadway headed to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Choral Society’s Best of Broadway is set for February 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg. Aaron Garber is the conductor with DaShay Glover as accompanist. Tickets are $20, $30 or $40 plus taxes and fees. Purchase online...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
LYNCHBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Yes in my backyard

Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series

A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless

Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Yahoo Sports

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Having problems picking up WHSV’s signal? Read this

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has been experiencing some signal problems, and we are working to get these problems fixed as soon as possible. One of our tower sites is down due to a power outage, which could affect your ability to pick up our channel, and we are working with Dominion Power to fix the issue.
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘No evidence’

Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

