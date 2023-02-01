ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?

That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20

It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]

Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

 https://cajunradio.com

