The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Positions
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20
It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
Inside The Golden Nugget Lake Charles Villa And Loft [VIDEO]
Regarding casino hotel accommodations in SWLA, the Golden Nugget Resort in Lake Charles is among the best. Their rooms are nice, even the basic Queen doubles and King's. Like most resorts, the Nugget has a few living spaces that are very impressive! A couple of weeks ago, I posted a tour of the casino's Presidential Suite on the penthouse level. If you thought that was nice, you must see the villas and lofts!
2023 ‘This Is Home Fest’ In Lake Charles Announces Entertainment Lineup
The This Is Home Fest is coming back for another year and will take place in April of 2023 in Downtown Lake Charles. This will be the third year of the festival which was founded in 2021. Last year, they had a great lineup of live music which included Amanda...
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
