FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys, girls sweep Lanier
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s tennis teams swept a pair of matches over Lanier on Wednesday. Both of the Eagles teams won by 4-1 scores.
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs named Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year
The Maxwell Football Club named Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs on Thursday as the 2022 Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year. Downs starred on offense and defense last season as Mill Creek won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the program’s first. The Hawks finished 14-1 with a No. 11 ranking nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25. In a state finals win over Carrollton, the 6-foot, 190-pounder made 13 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge upsets No. 4 Norcross
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge knocked off Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, 58-55 Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball. The Lions (18-5, 8-2 region) were led by Byron Martin’s 22 points and Rashad Dames’ 11 points. Martin and Colin Washington had a pair of important baskets in the closing moments, and Connor Teasley delivered two clutch free throws.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge rallies from two down for win over Parkview
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win over Parkview in Tuesday’s season opener. Juan Gallego Garzon, Dominik Kosut and Brody Schroeder had the Lions’ goals, and Gallego Garzon also had an assist. Zain Arfoosh added an assist, and goalkeeper Jai Patel earned the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mountain View sprinter Karsen Phillips signs with Georgia Bulldogs track and field
Mountain View senior Karsen Phillips signed with the University of Georgia women’s track and field program. Phillips is a prospect as a sprinter who also played flag football for the Bears. Her mother, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers, is an assistant at Mountain View.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett celebrates 11 college football signees
North Gwinnett’s football signing class is up to 11 seniors after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Bulldogs’ current class features wide receiver/defensive back Jamir Beckhom (Washburn), wide receiver Marek Briley (Georgia), offensive lineman Maddox Brix (Mars Hill), linebacker Grant Godfrey (Kentucky), defensive back/wide receiver Kenan Holmes (Washburn), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), wide receiver Maddox Smith (Gardner-Webb), defensive back Kody Sudduth (Rochester Community and Technical College), lineman Charles Thorpe (Stetson), defensive end Tyler Walton (Wake Forest) and quarterback Ethan Washington (Army).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Norcross wins debut of new head coach Laura Freeman
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday in the debut of new head girls soccer coach Laura Freeman. Cam Martin scored four goals in the season-opening win, and Tessa Balsman scored twice. Gianna Vescovo, Ava Anderson, Alexa Foster and Grace Dougherty added a goal each, and goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford honors trio of college lacrosse signees
Buford hosted a signing celebration Wednesday to honor three senior boys who have signed with college lacrosse programs. The Wolves’ signees are Jordan Castro to Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.), Matthew Canavan to Anderson University (S.C.) and Nash Perry to the Virginia Military Institute.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates football signing class
Duluth celebrated four more college football recruits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Indiana landed Wildcats tight end Anthony Miller, and offensive lineman Sean Kimani will play in the Ivy League for Columbia (N.Y.). Wide receiver Tavion Jackson signed with Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) and running back River Thompson-Brown signed with Bluefield State (W.Va.).
