Khris Middleton is back playing basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is on a roll, crushing opponents with offensive aptitude we’ve been missing all year. Who cares that the level of play from those opponents has been suspect at best — wins are wins, especially in the dog days (No, not the “WE DOGS!” days) of the NBA calendar. Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo just dropped a casual 50-pointer in half an hour. The vibes are immaculate at the moment and I’m going to soak them all in. Let’s wrap-up.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO