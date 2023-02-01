Read full article on original website
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History In Bucks-Clippers Game On Thursday Night
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo added onto his MVP resume this season with a historic performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 1: Damian Lillard Scores 42 In Trail Blazers' Victory Against Memphis Grizzlies
Lillard also had 10 assists and eight rebounds
Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is making the most of his limited minutes as he works his way back from injuries that kept him from playing for much of the season. Middleton scored 18 points and sparked a third-quarter run that put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead for good as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Indiana Pacers fall apart in fourth quarter, drop game to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers
The Pacers are 24-29 as the losses keep coming
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points and Bucks lock down Kawhi Leonard to beat Clippers 106-105
The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games with a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers late Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks improved to 22-5 at home. The Clippers dropped to 29-26. ...
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
dallasexpress.com
Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons
Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Team
Utah Jazz fans will have a rooting interest in the 2023 All-Star game when Lauri Markkanen takes the court.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Weekly Wednesday Wrap-up
Khris Middleton is back playing basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is on a roll, crushing opponents with offensive aptitude we’ve been missing all year. Who cares that the level of play from those opponents has been suspect at best — wins are wins, especially in the dog days (No, not the “WE DOGS!” days) of the NBA calendar. Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo just dropped a casual 50-pointer in half an hour. The vibes are immaculate at the moment and I’m going to soak them all in. Let’s wrap-up.
