Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Highlights: Leatherman double-double lifts Carver over McMain, 60-46
After a slow start en route to a 20-20 halftime score, George Washington Carver woke up with a 13-0 run to start the second half to defeat visiting McMain, 60-46.
Brother Martin holds ceremony for 7 football signees on National Signing Day
Several Crusaders are taking their talents to the college football ranks after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday.
Video: John Ehret football players sign to play college ball
John Ehret football players make their commitments and head coach Reggie Rogers speaks about the importance of Signing Day 2023.
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane spring football roster loaded with eight transfer portal players
Tulane posted its spring football roster this week that includes 71 scholarship players. Among them are eight newcomers from the transfer portal, two earlier arrivals from the 2023 freshman class and no room for any pickups when the late signing period begins Wednesday. A year after having phenomenal success in...
neworleanssaints.com
New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area
Alongside the New Orleans Saints Social Unification and Youth Football Development departments, Saints Legend Marques Colston today announced the launch of One Dream Academy, a mentorship and enrichment program that gives high school athletes unprecedented access to a network of information, mentorship, support, and resources to help them grow and develop as leaders – in their sports and beyond.
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
myneworleans.com
Men and Women of Fashion: Prix d’Elegance
“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”. This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a...
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
WDSU
New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
entertainmenttoday.net
TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS Available For Streaming
TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy,. and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions. with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon. and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY.
NOLA.com
Airlifted from Vietnam as a toddler, New Orleans filmmaker explores search for biological parents
Saran Bynum, an artist and filmmaker who lives in New Orleans, knew at an early age that she was adopted. But it was years before she set out to find her biological parents, a Black American man and Vietnamese woman. Now, Bynum has created a film, shot in New Orleans...
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
'They took my best friend' - teen remembers 15-year-old lost to weekend gunshot
NEW ORLEANS — A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day,...
Suspect attempts to steal car in Uptown, returns the next day to try again
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who may be connected to an attempted carjacking in the Uptown area.
an17.com
DA: "Thirty-five years is a long time for justice" as Judge sentences Reed to life behind bars
AMITE---Today, the man convicted in the nearly 40-year-old cold case of the murder of Selonia S. Reed was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole by Honorable Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Reginald L. Reed was arrested...
booktrib.com
A Young, Tatted-Up Nun Takes On Murder
We’re always there, us nuns, to witness, to hold space for miracles in the terror, in the boredom, in the wretched gore of life. To take it in, watch your hands tremble, validate your questions, honor your pain. You never see us seeing you. Nuns are slippery like that.
fox8live.com
New Orleans council considering suspending businesses that ‘harbor violent crime’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is considering increased penalties for businesses in an attempt to curb violent crime in the city. Council Vice President Helena Moreno presented a new law that would give the city and the chief of police the power to suspend the licenses of “chronic nuisance businesses that harbor violent and serious crime.”
Comments / 0