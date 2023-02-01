KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on, the Chiefs are just 10 days from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. Normally, the longer the Chiefs are in the playoffs, the better it is for local business. Bars, restaurants and hotels often make the headlines, but a unique business in Kansas City is bringing the big game to you.

