17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
KCTV 5
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
Anchors Away: U.S Navy Band to perform in Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy will drop anchor in the Kansas City metro next month with two free performances. For the last 98 years, the U.S. Navy Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events across the country. “For many years, Navy bands have been […]
27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist welcomes newest additions to farm
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor welcomed the newest additions to her family’s homestead when her sow, Wendy, gave birth to her third litter of piglets. The piglets arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when temperatures that morning, and the morning after, dropped into the single digits. “Our animals always seem to […]
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: DIY drink coasters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe you’ll be hosting a party in the next week or so to watch a big upcoming sporting event. In today’s Your House Your Home segment, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has an easy DIY to help protect some of your furniture from drinkware.
KCTV 5
Royals hold public meetings Tuesday & Wednesday about downtown ballpark
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx...
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
KCTV 5
As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on, the Chiefs are just 10 days from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. Normally, the longer the Chiefs are in the playoffs, the better it is for local business. Bars, restaurants and hotels often make the headlines, but a unique business in Kansas City is bringing the big game to you.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KCTV 5
Gardner family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors. “The better the Chiefs do, the more calls we get for family type events. People want that big screen opportunity. Bars get crowded and noisy, and sometimes people really just want to celebrate with family and friends.”. Father-son...
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 9-year-old girl
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Thursday it located a girl who had went missing.
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
KCTV 5
Jackson County, Mo. legislators announce funding for social services
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County, Missouri, legislators have announced that $2 million in funding has been approved for social service programs, including those for fighting the fentanyl epidemic and assisting the unhoused. The news was announced at a Thursday morning press conference at the Kansas City Courthouse. The...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police engage in standoff on Wednesday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police engaged in a standoff on Wednesday after shots were fired at someone coming to check on their deceased relative’s house. The police department said officers were called to the 500 block of Wallace at about 3:30 p.m. after gunshots were...
