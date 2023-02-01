ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist welcomes newest additions to farm

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor welcomed the newest additions to her family’s homestead when her sow, Wendy, gave birth to her third litter of piglets. The piglets arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when temperatures that morning, and the morning after, dropped into the single digits.  “Our animals always seem to […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: DIY drink coasters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe you’ll be hosting a party in the next week or so to watch a big upcoming sporting event. In today’s Your House Your Home segment, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has an easy DIY to help protect some of your furniture from drinkware.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Gardner family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away

As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors. “The better the Chiefs do, the more calls we get for family type events. People want that big screen opportunity. Bars get crowded and noisy, and sometimes people really just want to celebrate with family and friends.”. Father-son...
GARDNER, KS
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Jackson County, Mo. legislators announce funding for social services

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County, Missouri, legislators have announced that $2 million in funding has been approved for social service programs, including those for fighting the fentanyl epidemic and assisting the unhoused. The news was announced at a Thursday morning press conference at the Kansas City Courthouse. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police engage in standoff on Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police engaged in a standoff on Wednesday after shots were fired at someone coming to check on their deceased relative’s house. The police department said officers were called to the 500 block of Wallace at about 3:30 p.m. after gunshots were...
KANSAS CITY, MO

